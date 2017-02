TOKYO, Dec 29 Japan's leading stock index fell 0.3 percent on Thursday ahead of a key Italian debt sale, while Tokyo's major exporters struggled as the euro dropped to a 10-year low against the yen.

The Nikkei average declined to 8,398.89, but held above 8,362 -- the 61.8 percent retracement of its rally from late November to early December.

The broader Topix reversed early losses and regained 0.1 percent to 722.12. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)