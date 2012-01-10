* Nikkei up 0.5 pct, market awaits European bond sale
* Benchmark capped at its 25-day moving average
* Olympus jumps 20 pct after reports it will remain listed
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 10 Japan's Nikkei share average
edged up on Tuesday after U.S. aluminium producer Alcoa
reported better-than-expected revenue, but scandal-hit Olympus
Corp surged more than 20 percent on reports that it
would be kept listed.
Market participants said that trading volume would remain
thin ahead of Italian and Spanish debt auctions this week and
the European Union summit.
Germany and France have also warned that Greece would get no
more bailout funds until it agrees with creditor banks on a bond
swap, reigniting fears of a Greek default and hurting financial
stocks in Europe and the United States.
"It's as if the market has a bone stuck in its throat and
it's difficult to move in either direction," said Fumiyuki
Nakanishi, general manager of investment research at SMBC Friend
Securities.
The Nikkei gained 0.4 percent to 8,424.81, but
remained below its 25-day moving average around 8,500. The
broader Topix climbed 0.6 percent to 733.75.
Although Tokyo bourse said no decision has been
made, Olympus jumped 21 percent to 1,278 yen, becoming the
second heaviest traded stock by turnover on the main board.
The maker of cameras and endoscopes also said it was suing
current and former executives over the $1.7 billion accounting
scandal engulfing the firm.
"Traders who had oversold after (former CEO Michael)
Woodford dropped out of the proxy fight last week are just
buying in on reports that the bourse will keep the stock
listed," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya
Securities.
Alcoa's positive outlook for global aluminium demand helped
boost S&P 500 stocks 0.2 percent and MSCI's broadest
index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed 1 percent.
But market participants said investors will remain risk
averse as they wait for earnings of U.S. financial firms with
high exposure to Europe.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)