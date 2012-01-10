* Nikkei up 0.5 pct, market awaits European bond sale
* Benchmark capped at its 25-day moving average
* Olympus jumps 22 pct after reports it will remain listed
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 10 Japan's Nikkei share average
edged up on Tuesday after U.S. aluminium giant Alcoa
reported better-than-expected revenue and scandal-hit Olympus
Corp surged more than 20 percent on reports that it
would remain listed.
Market participants said that trading volume would remain
thin ahead of a Spanish debt auction and a European Central Bank
policy meeting on Thursday, and an Italian debt auction on
Friday.
German and French leaders also warned Greece on Monday that
it would get no more bailout funds until it agrees with creditor
banks on a bond swap, reigniting fears of a Greek default and
hurting financial stocks in Europe and the United States.
"It's as if the market has a bone stuck in its throat and
it's difficult to move in either direction," said Fumiyuki
Nakanishi, general manager of investment research at SMBC Friend
Securities.
The Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 8,427.83 by the
midday trading break, but remained below its 25-day moving
average around 8,500. Volume for the index was just 46.4 percent
of its 90-day daily average.
The benchmark has largely kept to a narrow range of 8,350 to
8,500 since mid-December.
The broader Topix climbed 0.5 percent to 732.97.
Alcoa's positive outlook for global aluminium demand helped
boost S&P 500 stocks 0.2 percent and MSCI's broadest
index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed 1.2 percent.
But market participants said investors will remain risk
averse as they wait for earnings of U.S. financial firms with
high exposure to Europe.
"With so much uncertainty from Europe in the
short-term, investors are unable to take on risk and there's
no-one buying except for short-covering," said Yutaka Miura,
senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
Olympus jumped 22.2 percent to 1,287 yen, becoming the
second heaviest traded stock by turnover on the main board
although the Tokyo bourse said no decision has been made on its
listing.
The maker of cameras and endoscopes also said on Tuesday it
was suing current and former executives over the $1.7 billion
accounting scandal engulfing the firm.
"Traders who had oversold after (former CEO Michael)
Woodford dropped out of the proxy fight last week are just
buying in on reports that the bourse will keep the stock
listed," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya
Securities.
Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator of the
Fukushima nuclear plant, seesawed in heavy trade but ended the
morning session up 1.7 percent at 176 yen. The Nikkei newspaper
said the utility's main lenders will begin talks this week to
decide on conditions to lend an additional 1 trillion yen ($13
billion)at the government's request.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)