By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei average edged
higher on Tuesday and recovered its footing after
better-than-expected Chinese economic data and solid demand at a
French treasury bill auction reassured investors in the wake of
European debt downgrades.
Construction and engineering firms extended gains
and the sector rose 3.1 percent as investors bought stocks most
likely to benefit from reconstruction spending after last
March's tsunami and earthquake.
Obayashi Corp, Shimizu Corp and Kajima
Corp advanced between 3 and 3.6 percent, while among
general contractors Tobishima Corp shot up 37.5 percent
and Daisue Construction ended up 57.8 percent.
"Most, if not all, of the 100 or so companies on the top
gainers' list are involved in construction or
reconstruction-related industries like cement and other
materials," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager in the
investment and research department at SMBC Friends Securities.
"It's difficult to buy with nagging worries about Europe
still in the background, but small-cap reconstruction-related
stocks seem to be the sole winners."
The construction sector has risen 7.2 percent so far this
year compared to a flat Topix index.
The benchmark gained 1.1 percent to 8,466.40 on
Tuesday, breaking above its 25-day moving average near 8,457,
while the broader Topix added 0.9 percent to 731.53.
Cement and road companies were big winners, with Japan
Bridge Corp soaring 15.9 percent, taking its gains to
more than 205 percent this month, while Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co
Ltd jumped 4.6 percent.
"The government is basically driving around in a taxi and
throwing money out of the window," said Nicholas Smith, Japan
strategist at CLSA, referring to extra budgets for the financial
year to March 31.
"The government has already allocated 19 trillion yen ($248
billion) of spending. They are debating about a supplementary
budget of 2.5 trillion yen ... We have got the money but we just
have to decide where to spend it now. It's an absolutely
delicious situation."
Industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp was the top
gainer in the Nikkei by weighting, rising 3.2 percent after
data showed 8.9 percent growth in China's GDP in the latest
quarter, slightly stronger than the 8.7 percent consensus of
economists polled by Reuters.
RISK-OFF
Despite positive signs from the construction sector, market
participants said the benchmark will not climb higher in the
absence of real progress in Europe.
"For the Nikkei to make real gains, it needs investors to
return to the market. Globally, investors are not returning to
equities until there is a clear roadmap in solving the sovereign
debt crisis in Europe," said Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist of
Okasan Online Securities.
On Monday, the Bank of Japan helped prop up Japan's market
by buying 18.8 billion yen ($245 million) worth of
exchange-traded funds after rating firm Standard & Poor's cut
the credit rating of nine euro zone countries, including France.
"The only people buying and holding Japanese shares in this
environment are public funds," said Kenichi Hirano, operating
officer at Tachibana Securities.
Panasonic Corp lost 0.8 percent to 611 yen, its
lowest since at least 1984, after Citigroup cut the consumer
electronics maker's target price to 670 yen from 780 yen last
week and said the company has "little hope of near-term
recovery".
Nomura analysts recommended investors to go short on the
electrical appliance and precision instruments segment, however,
and long on the steel and nonferrous metals sector.
They said in a report that the weaker euro was behind their
decision to put electrical appliances and precision instruments
on the short sector candidate list.
On the other hand, concerns about China's economy, weakening
international commodity prices and steel oversupply in East Asia
that had weighed on the steel and nonferrous metals sector have
eased somewhat, they said.
Trading volume was moderate, with 1.76 billion shares
changing hands on the main board, up from 1.35 billion shares on
Monday.
Advancing shares totalled 995, against 505 that fell.
($1 = 76.7100 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Michael
Watson)