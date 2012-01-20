TOKYO, Jan 20 Japan's Nikkei average rallied on Friday to its highest level in more than two months boosted by encouraging U.S. banks results, while investors' near-term concerns over Europe eased after successful debt auctions in Spain and France.

The Nikkei advanced 1.5 percent to 8,766.36 for the fourth straight session and gained 3.1 percent for the week, while the broader Topix advanced 2 percent to 755.47.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)