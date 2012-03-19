TOKYO, March 19 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Monday, supported by buying of blue chip laggards as market players looked for fresh proof of a U.S. economic recovery before pushing the benchmark higher.

The benchmark Nikkei added 0.2 percent to 10,150.72 after logging its sixth straight week of gains last week. The broader Topix advanced 0.2 percent to 868.26. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)