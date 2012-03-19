* Nikkei up 0.2 pct after touching 8-1/2 mnth high

* Komatsu rises; but investors sell Canon, Sony

* Securities top main board as best sectoral performer

* Marubeni climbs on report to buy Australia mine

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, March 19 Japan's Nikkei share average extended gains for the fifth straight session on Monday as investors picked up straggling blue-chips, while market participants looked for fresh signals of U.S. economic recovery before pushing the index higher.

Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd jumped 2.6 percent and industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp gained 2.4 percent, though investors took profits in Canon Inc and Sony Corp. Canon fell 0.9 percent and Sony lost 0.6 percent.

By the midday trading break, the benchmark Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 10,148.22 after jumping as high as 10,172.64, its highest level since early July.

"The market is in wait-and-see mode today as we wait for the next data or news to trade on," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

"It would be best for the Nikkei to consolidate around current levels before going higher. The dollar/yen rate is stabilising around mid-83 yen, so we should see steady moves in tandem with the forex rate," said Miura.

Topping the Topix core 30 list as the biggest percentage loser was Kansai Electric Power Co, which shed 2.7 percent after reports the city of Osaka, the largest shareholder in the utility, will propose decommissioning all 11 of the firm's nuclear reactors at a shareholder meeting in June.

The broader Topix advanced 0.3 percent to 869.15.

Market participants said trading volumes would likely be thin as Tokyo markets are closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

The main board's morning volume was at 52 percent of its average 90-day full day volume.

LAGGARDS

Nomura wrote in a report to clients on Friday that market participants saw a need for risk control owing to worries about near-term overheating in the markets.

"We continue to expect laggard high-beta sectors to play catch-up," it said, referring to stocks that are typically highly correlated to broader financial markets.

The Nikkei has gained more than 20 percent so far this year on the back of robust U.S. economic data and liquidity boosting programmes by global central banks.

The benchmark's 14-day relative strength index was deep in "overbought" territory at 78.96, with 70 or above considered overheated.

Japan's securities subindex, up 1.8 percent, was the top sectoral performer on the main board, with Nomura Holdings gaining 2.5 percent and Daiwa Securities Group rising 0.9 percent.

Marubeni Corp jumped 2.9 percent to a 13-month high after report in the Nikkei business daily that the trading house and a Japanese state-sponsored fund will buy British wind power engineering company Seajacks International for about $850 million.

Separately, a source told Reuters on Friday that Marubeni is in talks with Australian miner Hancock Prospecting to buy a 10 to 12.5 percent stake in an iron ore mine for up to $1.58 billion.

Rival traders Mitsubishi Corp added 1.1 percent and Mitsui Co Ltd advanced 0.9 percent.

"With the Dow trading above its upside target of 13,000, a general lack of factors or news is going to make it harder for the Nikkei to aim that much higher today," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset Management.

"U.S. economic data continues to be solid. Consumer sentiment data slipped on Friday but factory output was steady. Confidence in the U.S. economy will push the Nikkei up to 10,200 even this week, although we will have to watch the housing data this week," said Ando.

A string of U.S. housing data is expected to give investors a fresh look at the strength of the recovery in the world's largest economy.

On Friday, the S&P 500 closed with a slim gain, but the Dow ended down 0.15 percent after the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment data slipped to 74.3 from 75.3 in February, against economists' forecasts for a gain to 76.0. (Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Joseph Radford)