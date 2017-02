TOKYO, March 23 Japan's Nikkei average logged its biggest one-day percentage fall in two months on Friday after data pointed to slowing factory activity in China and the euro zone, sparking fresh worries over global economic growth.

The benchmark Nikkei ended down 1.1 percent to 10,011.47 points and the broader Topix posted a similar drop, ending at 852.53. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Kim Coghill)