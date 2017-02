TOKYO, Jan 23 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Monday, cutting short a four-day winning streak after Greece and its creditors failed to reach a deal over the weekend to avoid a default.

The Nikkei slipped 0.1 percent to 8,765.90 after rising 3.1 percent last week, while the broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 756.79. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)