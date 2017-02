TOKYO, Jan 24 Japan's Nikkei average edged up on Tuesday with investors remaining hopeful that a Greek debt deal can still be reached even after European finance ministers rejected an offer by Greece's private creditors.

The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.6 percent to 8,815.36 after ending flat in the previous session, while the broader Topix added 0.5 percent to 760.47.

(Reporting by Mari Saito)