By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 24 Japan's Nikkei average hit
its highest level in nearly three months on Tuesday on hopes
that a Greek debt deal will still be reached even after European
finance ministers rejected an offer by Greece's private
creditors.
Struggling Elpida Memory Inc jumped 4 percent in
early trade with a report that it is in the final stage of
merger talks with U.S. rival Micron Technology and
Taiwan's Nanya Technology.
Elpida, Japan's last remaining player in the dynamic
random-access memory (DRAM) market and which must grapple with
tumbling prices and stiff competition from Asian rivals,
declined to comment on the report.
The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 8,810.54,
unscathed by news out of Europe that euro zone ministers took
issue with the average coupon on new bonds offered by private
Greek bondholders, effectively raising the stakes of the
negotiations and heightening the risk of a chaotic default.
"There is a sense that market players are expecting a
smooth, relatively drama-free resolution to this Greek deal, and
although U.S. markets are looking at this with some pessimism,
it is not as though the (debt) talks are going to fall through,"
said Kenichi Hirano, chief operating officer of Tachibana
Securities.
Hirano said that Tuesday's gains were a continuation of
recent broad buying back of bluechips that has recently boosted
trading volumes.
The Topix index added 0.3 percent to 759.03.
Toyota Motor Corp jumped 2.9 percent to top the
Topix core 30 list of bluechip firms. At one point it
touched a high of 2,803 yen, its highest level in almost five
months.
Rival automakers trailed Toyota as the second and third
biggest percentage gainers on the core 30 list respectively,
with Honda Motor Co up 2.3 percent, while Nissan Motor
Co rose 2 percent.
Toyota topped the main board as the heaviest traded share by
turnover after Kyodo News said on Monday that the carmaker had
developed a way to make hybrid and electric vehicles without
using expensive rare earth metals. Rare metals are mainly
produced in China which has in the past curbed exports.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)