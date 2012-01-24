* Nikkei up 0.4 pct, near 3-month high
* Elpida jumps on report in final stages of merger talks
* Toyota hits five-month high, U.S. market improves
* Autos top Topix 30 list for biggest gains
By Mari Saito and Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Jan 24 Japan's Nikkei stock average
hit its highest level in nearly three months on Tuesday on
expectations that a Greek debt deal will still be reached even
after European finance ministers rejected an offer by Greece's
private creditors.
Struggling Elpida Memory Inc jumped 2.3 percent
after a report that it is in the final stage of merger talks
with U.S. rival Micron Technology and Taiwan's Nanya
Technology.
Elpida, Japan's last remaining player in the dynamic
random-access memory (DRAM) market and which must grapple with
tumbling prices and stiff competition from Asian rivals,
declined to comment on the report.
The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.4 percent to 8,798.25
by the midday trading break, unscathed by news out of Europe
that euro zone ministers took issue with the average coupon on
new bonds offered by private Greek bondholders, effectively
raising the stakes of the negotiations and heightening the risk
of a chaotic default.
The benchmark is up 4.1 percent so far in January. If this
month were to finish with the current gains, it would be the
best January performance since 1999.
"There is a sense that market players are expecting a
smooth, relatively drama-free resolution to this Greek deal, and
although U.S. markets are looking at this with some pessimism,
it is not as though the (debt) talks are going to fall through,"
said Kenichi Hirano, chief operating officer of Tachibana
Securities.
Hirano said Tuesday's gains were a continuation of recent
broad buying back of blue chips that has recently boosted
trading volumes.
The Topix index added 0.1 percent to 757.87. Volume
on the index after the morning session was 66 percent of its
full daily average for the past 90 days.
The euro retreated from a three-week high against the dollar
and was trading at 100.12 yen.
AUTOS SURGE
Toyota Motor Corp jumped 2.9 percent to top the
Topix core 30 list of blue-chip firms.
At one point it touched a high of 2,804 yen, its highest
level in almost five months, as improvements in the U.S. market
have made investors less bearish on the auto sector, which was
hit by supply disruptions last year following a massive
earthquake in Japan and a flood in Thailand.
"They have an extremely difficult time in the context of
post-earthquake disruptions that lasted for months. Their market
shares were taken away by the Koreans. There was the exchange
rate, there were difficulties in negotiating price cut from
suppliers and there was the Thai flood," a dealer at a foreign
brokerage said.
"Toyota's valuation has gone down...But meanwhile, the U.S.
market has begun to improve."
Toyota shares are up 9 percent so far this month after
shedding more than 20 percent last year.
Rival automakers trailed Toyota as big percentage gainers on
the core 30 list, with Honda Motor Co up 1.4 percent,
while Nissan Motor Co rose 1.8 percent.
Deutsche Bank reinstated coverage of Olympus Corp
with a "hold" rating and a 12-month price target of 1,200 yen
after the Tokyo Stock Exchange kept the troubled company's
listing last week.
Deutsche said the current share price looks appropriate over
the long-term because of the company's competitive endoscopes
business and wrote, "However, confidence in Olympus was severely
damaged by the latest scandal. Furthermore, we think the risk of
dilution is increasing because of equity financing to improve
the worsening balance sheet. We no longer see any justification
for a valuation above the market average."
Media reports have swirled about possible equity tie-ups to
help Olympus, which is struggling to emerge from a $1.7 billion
accounting scandal.
The Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday that Sony Corp
has proposed a capital and business alliance with
Olympus, offering to take a 20 to 30 percent stake in the
company.
Olympus was flat at 1,297 yen, while Sony lost 2.2 percent
after gaining 4 percent in the previous session.
(Editing by Chris Gallagher)