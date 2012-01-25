* Nikkei up 0.7 pct to fresh 3-month high
* Toyota tops turnover list, automakers gain
* Sony, Panasonic regain ground ahead of earnings
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 25 The Nikkei average climbed
to a fresh three-month high on Wednesday, boosted by gains in
blue-chip exporters like Toyota Motor, while market
attention turned from the stalled Greek debt talks to a Federal
Reserve meeting later in the day.
Exporters recouped some of their recent losses, with
automakers extending gains from the previous session as the yen
weakened slightly against the dollar and euro, while battered
electronics firms made a comeback ahead of their earnings next
week.
Toyota rose 2.1 percent to a five-month high and
topped the main board as the heaviest-traded share by turnover,
with its trading volume at 53 percent of its average 90-day full
day volume.
Rivals Nissan Motor Co gained 1.9 percent and Honda
Motor Co jumped 2.4 percent.
Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp gained ahead
of their results next week, retreating from recent lows, adding
2.6 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.
The benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.7 percent
to 8,846.10 by midmorning, while the broader Topix
gained 0.7 percent to 762.57.
Market attention turned from the Greek debt talks to
corporate earnings and the Fed meeting in the United States.
"The fact that Greek debt negotiations have hit a trough is
nothing new and although market players are viewing this with
some caution, investor sentiment is improving and there is a
generally optimistic view they will come to an agreement," said
Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The Fed ends a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday and will
start a new practice of announcing policymakers' interest-rate
projections.
"I do think that the Federal Reserve's announcement of its
midterm interest rate policy would help weaken the yen, which
would obviously help Japanese corporates immensely," said
Yoshihiko Tabei, general manager of capital markets at Kazaka
Securities.
Japan posted an annual trade deficit in 2011 for the first
time in 31 years on Wednesday, as last year's earthquake and
tsunami, as well as weak global demand and a strong yen battered
exports.
U.S. stocks edged lower to ended a five-day winning streak
for the S&P 500 after corporate earnings, for the most part, did
not invite investors to buy but Apple shares jumped nearly 8
percent in after hours trading.
Apple posted $46.33 billion in revenue during the latest
quarter, boosted by near-record sales of iPhones and iPads in
the United States and Europe, even as the region struggles with
a debt crisis that has severely hit consumer confidence.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)