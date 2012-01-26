BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei average eased from a three-month high on Thursday, as disappointing results from Fanuc weighed on the market, while Tokyo Electric Power Co soared after sources said it would agree to a $13 billion bailout.
The Nikkei slipped 0.4 percent to 8,849.47, after rising 1.1 percent to three-month closing high on Wednesday.
The broader Topix index lost 0.4 percent to 764.61. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.