* Nikkei eases 0.5 pct to one-week closing low
* Mitsubishi Elec sheds 14 pct after govt suspends dealings
* Nippon Electric Glass, Omron fall after results
* Advantest jumps on profit outlook, insurers strong
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 30 Japan's Nikkei average
declined for a third straight session on Monday, hit by a slide
in Mitsubishi Electric shares after the government suspended
dealings with the firm.
But investors remained hopeful that Greece and its private
creditors would be able to clinch a long-awaited debt swap deal
this week and avoid a chaotic default.
Mitsubishi Electric Corp shed 14.8 percent and
topped the main board as the heaviest traded share by turnover
after Japan's Defence Ministry suspended dealings with the heavy
electric machinery maker, saying it had overcharged for its
services.
The stock was approaching "oversold" territory, with its
with its 14-day relative strength index at 33.
"Earnings results for major exporters and high-tech firms
were obviously hit by Thai floods and their forecast cuts were
inevitable and expected, but Mitsubishi Electric's drop was an
extra drag on the market today," said Fujio Ando, senior
managing director at Chibagin Asset Management.
The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.5 percent to 8,793.05 in
its third straight session of losses after hitting a three-month
high last week. Some market participants said last week's rally
was spurred by month-end window dressing by domestic
institutional investors.
The benchmark is up 4 percent this month, heading for its
best January performance since 1999.
The broader Topix slipped 0.5 percent to 757.01,
while reports over the weekend pointed to a debt swap deal
between Greece and its private creditors this week, a crucial
precursor for sealing a new bailout for the debt-ridden country.
Trading volume slipped, with 1.65 billion shares changing
hands on the main board, down from 1.94 billion shares on
Friday.
Despite slide in Mitsubishi Electric shares, Ando said the
government's move would have a limited impact on the company.
"The suspension may last for six months and they might get a
fine but keep in mind that the company is a 3 trillion yen ($39
billion) annum company so the impact is limited," he said.
EARNINGS SEASON
Bucking the trend was Advantest, a major
manufacturer of chip testers, which jumped 12.4 pct after
forecasting a small annual profit of 1 billion yen, which some
analysts called a significant surprise.
Japan's non-life insurers also outperformed, with NKSJ
Holdings surging 7.4 percent as analysts said they did
not expect further hefty losses from Thai floods. The company
raised its estimated net losses for the year ending March to 100
billion yen ($1.3 billion) from a previous estimate of 12
billion yen.
Peers Tokio Marine Holdings Inc advanced 2.6
percent and T&D Holdings Inc rose 1.8 percent.
Japan's earnings season has picked up steam with megabank
Sumiomo Mitsui Financial Group and major exporter Canon
Inc reporting after the close and Toshiba Corp
and Honda Motor Co posting results on Tuesday.
But Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd dropped 10
percent to a two-month low after it reported a 53 percent
year-on-year drop in net profit for the nine months ended
December.
In response, Nomura lowered its full-year earnings forecast
by 23 percent and its target price by 15.5 percent to 710 yen.
Omron Corp, an automated control equipment maker,
lost 6.3 percent after its net profit for the nine months ended
in December halved from the same period a year ago.
Corporate results have so far disappointed investors, with
61 percent of the 18 Nikkei companies that reported quarterly
figures failed to meet market expectations, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine showed. That compared with 36 percent for S&P
500 companies.
Yen strength and the Thai floods are affecting companies
across the board resulting in delays in orders for goods and
services.
"We are seeing a slowdown. It's not as if it's a complete
meltdown," said a sales trader at a foreign brokerage said.
"You just have to expect earnings wouldn't be so great this
quarter. The market will start to look through it."
