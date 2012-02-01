(Corrects stock code for Amazon)

TOKYO, Feb 1 The Nikkei average is likely to edge lower on Wednesday after online retail giant Amazon.com said it may log a first quarter loss, while U.S. economic data stoked concern over the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy.

Amazon shares dropped more than 8 percent in after hours trading after it forecast first-quarter operating results ranging from a loss of $200 million to a profit of $100 million, as the online retailer continues to expand and invest heavily in new ventures.

"Amazon's forecast cut will certaintly weigh on Japanese shares today. There have also been a lot of downward revisions in Japanese earnings so far, which have come below market consensus and will pressure stocks," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,800 on Tuesday, down 10 points or 0.1 percent from the Osaka close of 8,810, while strategists expected the Nikkei to trade between 8,700 and 8,850.

U.S. stocks slipped overnight after little progress was made at Greece's debt negotiations with its private creditors, while souring U.S. consumer confidence in January and a bigger drop in home prices in November also weighed on markets.

"Market participants are focused on the 8,750 level today and without month-end buying like the previous session, the benchmark will edge lower and remain rangebound," said Nishimura.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, out of the 158 Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly figures, 63 percent of them came in below market expectations. That compared with 36 percent of the S&P 500 companies.

The yen will also be in focus, market players said, after the dollar slipped as low as 76.13 yen overnight, its lowest since Japan intervened in currency markets last October, spreading fears that the central bank could step into markets again.

On Tuesday, the benchmark Nikkei ended flat at 8,802.51 but logged its best January performance since 1999 with a 4.1 percent gain, while the broader Topix index eased 0.2 percent to 755.27. > Wall Street ends strong January on flat note > Euro surrenders gains; yen climbs to 3-month high > Bonds gain on month-end buys, fading Europe hopes > Gold posts biggest monthly gain since August > Brent edges up, but U.S. data curbs surge

STOCKS TO WATCH

--HONDA

Honda Motor Co forecast a worse-than-expected profit decline of 65 percent for the year to March after natural disasters in Japan and Thailand disrupted its supply chain, while the persistently strong yen pinched profits.

--TOSHIBA

Japan's biggest chipmaker, Toshiba Corp, booked a 72 percent fall in quarterly operating profit and cut its annual profit forecast below the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Reuters as a strong yen and a weak global economy hit profits, while flooding in Thailand forced the company to halt some of its manufacturing lines.

--MIZUHO

Mizuho Financial Group posted a 80 percent drop in quarterly net profit, squeezed by a tax asset write-down due to changes in Japan's tax cod, while lending among major banks in Japan fell in December for a 26th month in a row.

-- DAIWA

Japan's second-biggest brokerage, booked its fourth consecutive quarterly loss on Tuesday on a drop in trading commissions and the firm expanded a cost-cutting plan to a total of 500 overseas jobs.

-- HITACHI

Hitachi Ltd, an electronic products conglomerate, is likely to post a 33 percent decrease in its operating profit for the three months ended December, hurt by the profit falls in public infrastructure projects and household sales impacted by the European sovereign debt crisis and China's economic slowdown, the Nikkei business daily said. [ID: nL4E8CV74F] (Reporting by Mari Saito)