* Honda up despite slashing forecast
* ANA soars on profit outlook hike
* Banks rises, Mizuho Financial up after earnings
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Feb 1 The Nikkei share average
edged up on Wednesday, holding onto strong January gains and
brushing off worse-than-expected earnings from major exporters
such as Honda Motor Co, with some saying earnings gloom
has already been priced in.
A bullish outlook on Japanese equities and hopes for a
better-than-expected recovery in the United States pushed the
Nikkei to a 4.1 percent gain last month, its best January
performance since 1999.
"There is a lot of delayed investment. And there were a lot
of reasons to delay investing, what with the worries about the
third-quarter earnings, the remaining concerns about the
European debt negotiation," said Stefan Worrall, director of
equity cash sales at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
"But as these uncertainties slowly start to resolve
themselves, market participants become more confident to
exercise their improved optimism by putting money to work," said
Worrall.
The benchmark Nikkei climbed 0.3 percent to 8,826.79
by the midday break, still below its 200-day moving average
around 9,082.
The broader Topix index was up 0.6 percent at
759.58.
"Although major corporate earnings have been so disastrous,
the fact that the benchmark can hold this level shows that
investors are still looking at the 9,000 level and the 200-day
moving average and are quite bullish," said Toshiyuki
Kanayama, a senior market analyst at Monex Inc.
The yen will also be in focus on Wednesday, market players
said, after the dollar slipped as low as 76.13 yen
overnight, its lowest since Japan intervened in currency markets
last October, prompting views that the central bank could step
into markets again.
A Reuters poll showed that while Japanese fund managers cut
their global stock weighting in January as worries about Europe
persisted, they raised their weighting for Japanese stocks to a
seven-year high, seeing them as relatively attractive.
Volume was healthy, with 1.22 billion shares changing hands
on the main board by midday.
COST OF DISASTERS
There were some strong gainers, including All Nippon Airways
, which jumped 5 percent after it hiked its operating
profit forecast by nearly 30 percent.
But of the Nikkei companies that have reported
quarterly figures so far, 63 percent have come in below market
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. That
compares with 36 percent of S&P 500 companies.
Honda, trading at 87.5 percent of its average 90-day full
day volume, slashed its annual profit guidance to 200 billion
yen ($2.6 billion), its lowest level in three years, hurt by the
cost of natural disasters in Japan and Thailand and a strong
yen.
But in an indication that the market was beginning to take
these type of earnings figures in its stride, Honda's stock was
up 0.7 percent at 2,684 yen after falling as much as 2.8 percent
in early trade.
Meanwhile, Japan's banking subindex advanced 1.6
percent, with Mizuho Financial Group rising 1.7 percent
after it kept its profit forecast at 460 billion yen, with its
overseas loan growth offsetting weak domestic demand.
Analysts said the financial health of Japanese banks was
solid, and they are gaining business as European rivals pull
back.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group jumped 2.6 percent
and topped the Topix core 30 list as the biggest
percentage gainer ahead of its earnings announcement later in
the day.
Japan's sea transport subindex jumped 4.9
percent, even after major shippers cut profit forecasts on
slowing demand due to uncertainty over the euro zone sovereign
debt crisis.
"Everyone was waiting to see all the fallout from the Thai
floods and the March 11 disaster last year. Now that the results
are out, investors have been able to acknowledge all the bad
factors and buy back some of these stocks in expectation of
growth," said Hajime Nakajima, a sales trader at Cosmo
Securities in Osaka.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Michael Watson)