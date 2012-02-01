TOKYO, Feb 2 The Nikkei share average
looked set to extend last month's rally on Thursday after strong
manufacturing data out of the United States and China despite
headwinds from Europe, while Greece's debt negotiations inched
closer to a deal.
Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,845 on
Wednesday, up 55 points, or 0.6 percent, from the Osaka
close of 8,790. Strategists expect the Nikkei to trade
between 8,800 and 8,900.
"The manufacturing data out of the U.S. and China were very
positive, tempering some fears about the global economic
slowdown due to Europe," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general
manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"The Nikkei will hold recent gains and maybe even test the
9,000 level this week depending on overseas news and the yen's
moves against the dollar."
Wall Street held on to its January rally overnight, boosted
by data that showed U.S. construction spending surging to its
highest level in more than 1-1/2 years in December and
manufacturing growth in January accelerating to its best
performance in seven months.
China's growth also defied expectations, as the official
purchasing managers index (PMI) inched up in January after new
orders rose to a three-month high.
In Japan, corporate earnings have largely missed
expectations, but market participants say much of the negative
impact from the floods in Thailand and disasters in Japan had
already been priced in.
Of the Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly figures
so far, 61 percent have come in below market
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. That
compares with 34 percent of S&P 500 companies.
Despite weak results, the benchmark Nikkei ended up
0.1 percent at 8,809.79 on Wednesday, while the broader Topix
index gained 0.4 percent to 757.96.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--NOMURA
Japan's No. 1 brokerage Nomura Holdings made a surprise
return to profit, booking a net profit of 17.82 billion yen for
October-December after revenue jumped in its investment banking
businesses in Europe.
--MUFG
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) posted a 39 percent
fall in third-quarter net profit after the bell on Wednesday,
hurt by a tax asset write-down and weak domestic lending, while
Japanese banks are seeing solid loan growth overseas.
--SHARP CORP
Consumer electronics maker Sharp forecast a record 2990
billion yen net loss for the year to March after posting
quarterly losses as a declining TV sales forced it to halve
output at its Sakai plant in western Japan.
--SONY
Electronics maker and videogame developer Sony Corp said on
Wednesday that Vice President Kazuo Hirai will take over the
roles of CEO and president on April 1 from Howard Stringer, who
will retain the chairman's post.
(Reporting by Mari Saito)