TOKYO, Feb 2 The Nikkei share average
ticked up for the third straight session on Thursday after news
that manufacturing activity improved in the United States and
China despite headwinds from Europe, while Greece's debt
negotiations inched closer to a deal.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange said before the opening that system
glitches caused it to suspend trading of 241 instruments
including shares, convertible bonds and exchange-traded funds.
The benchmark Nikkei edged up 0.7 percent to
8,869.73, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.6
percent to 762.76.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)