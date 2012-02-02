TOKYO, Feb 2 The Nikkei share average ticked up for the third straight session on Thursday after news that manufacturing activity improved in the United States and China despite headwinds from Europe, while Greece's debt negotiations inched closer to a deal.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange said before the opening that system glitches caused it to suspend trading of 241 instruments including shares, convertible bonds and exchange-traded funds.

The benchmark Nikkei edged up 0.7 percent to 8,869.73, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.6 percent to 762.76. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)