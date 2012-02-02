* Nikkei up on U.S. gains, 200 shares suspended from trading

* Hitachi, Sony untraded due to Tokyo bourse glitch

* Nomura soars 6 pct after surprise return to profit

* Sharp shed 12 pct, sees record losses on TV woes

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Feb 2 The Nikkei average gained for a third straight session on Thursday, helped by strong economic data out of the United States and China, but trading was skewed after a system glitch hit the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Some 200 shares were suspended from trading, and among Nikkei 225 components, these included Sony Corp, Komatsu Ltd and Hitachi.

"It's difficult to understand broader market moves without seeing some of these major bluechips, although the Nikkei gains seem in line with futures prices," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc.

"But this (suspension of trading) will definitely hit trading volumes on a day like today," he said.

The benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.8 percent to 8,876.19, while the broader Topix index gained 0.9 percent to 764.01.

Nomura Holdings soared 6.1 percent after it beat expectations and booked a net profit of 17.8 billion yen ($234 million) for October-December due to a jump in revenues from its investment banking businesses in Europe.

Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp shed 12 percent in heavy volume after it forecast a record 290 billion yen net loss for the year to March as a slump in TV sales forced it to halve output at a western Japan LCD plant.

It topped the main board as the heaviest traded share by turnover and it was trading at more than five times its average 30-day full day volume.

"Sharp has hit a 31-year low today and its earnings yesterday just affirmed the view that there are major challenges facing Japan's consumer electronics industry, which includes Panasonic and of course Sony," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities.

"Corporate earnings and forecasts have come in far below market expectations and there is more risk of further downward revisions," said Nakanishi.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, of the Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly figures so far, 61 percent have fallen short of below market expectations, compared with 34 percent of S&P 500 companies.

Despite the Nikkei's gains, market participants said that heavy resistance loomed ahead for the Nikkei at the 8,900 level.

Wall Street held on to its January rally overnight, boosted by data that showed U.S. construction spending surging to its highest level in more than 1-1/2 years in December and manufacturing growth in January accelerating to its best performance in seven months. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)