* Trading volume hits highest since Jan 20

* Sharp sheds 16 pct to 31-year low, sees record losses

* Nomura soars 7 pct after surprise return to profit

* Megabanks outperform index, MUFG up after earnings

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Feb 2 The Nikkei stock average gained for a third day on Thursday, supported by economic data out of the United States and China, in a session that was marred by technical problems that prevented morning trade of some 240 shares and instruments.

Banks and securities firms outperformed on better-than-expected earnings but some of the sharpest moves came from electronic companies bleeding red ink, with Sharp Corp sliding by its daily limit or nearly 16 percent to a 31-year low after forecasting a record annual net loss.

"Its earnings yesterday just affirmed the view that there are major challenges facing Japan's consumer electronics industry, which includes Panasonic and of course Sony," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities.

After the bell, Sony Corp, warned it was heading for a worse-than-expected $2.9 billion annual loss, revealing the daunting task ahead for its incoming chief executive, Kazuo Hirai. Sony, one of the shares affected by the glitch in morning trade, ended 2.6 percent lower.

The benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.8 percent to 8,876.82, continuing to extend gains after rallying 4 percent in January. The broader Topix index gained 0.6 percent to 762.45.

The systems glitch hit 153 Topix shares, some exchange traded funds (ETFs), real estate investment trusts (REITs) and convertible bonds. It was the worst technical glitch to hit Tokyo cash shares since November 1, 2005, when trading in 2,520 instruments were suspended due to system problems.

"This is absolutely ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous. On a day like today, it's earnings season for god's sake," a trader said.

But trading volume did not appear to suffer too much. Volume hit its highest level since Jan. 20, with 2.25 billion shares changing hands on the main board.

FINANCIALS UP

Nomura Holdings outperformed the market, soaring 7.1 percent after it booked a surprise net profit of 17.8 billion yen ($234 million) for October-December due to a jump in revenue from its investment banking businesses in Europe.

Banks also outperformed the broader market, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group jumping 2.5 percent after its nine-month net profit rose 48 percent, boosted by a one-off gain booked earlier last year from its stake in Morgan Stanley .

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rose 2.1 percent, while Mizuho Financial Group gained 2.6 percent.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, of the Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly figures so far, 61 percent have fallen short of below market expectations, compared with 34 percent of S&P 500 companies.

But market participants say much of the negative impact from the floods in Thailand and disasters in Japan had now been factored into share prices, adding that the benchmark could continue to gain as Japanese stocks are still undervalued by some gauges such as price-to-book ratio.

Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano