TOKYO, Feb 2 The Nikkei average gained for
the third day on Thursday, buoyed by strong economic data out of
the United States and China, in a session overshadowed by a
system glitch on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
After the bourse resumed trading of some 240 shares and
instruments in the afternoon, the benchmark Nikkei
advanced 0.8 percent to 8,876.82, holding on to last month's
rally of 4.1 percent.
The broader Topix index advanced 0.6 percent to
762.45.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)