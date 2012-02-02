TOKYO, Feb 2 The Nikkei average gained for the third day on Thursday, buoyed by strong economic data out of the United States and China, in a session overshadowed by a system glitch on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

After the bourse resumed trading of some 240 shares and instruments in the afternoon, the benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.8 percent to 8,876.82, holding on to last month's rally of 4.1 percent.

The broader Topix index advanced 0.6 percent to 762.45. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)