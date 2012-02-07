BRIEF-RTI Surgical Q4 revenue $71.3 million
* RTI Surgical announces 2016 fourth quarter, full year results; initiates actions to improve execution and return to profitable growth
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's Nikkei average slipped from a three-month high on Tuesday as a delay in Greece's response to the painful terms for a new bailout tempered increasing optimism over the U.S. economic outlook.
The benchmark Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent to 8,917.52 after hitting a three-month closing high on Monday following U.S. jobs data that beat market expectations.
The broader Topix advanced 0.4 percent to 772.77. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Green Dot Corp - on Feb 17 Mark Shifke notified co of intention to step down as CFO of co once his successor is appointed - SEC filing
* Luxor Industrial Corp - John Taylor and Blair Nutting have resigned as directors of company