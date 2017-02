(Refiles to edit headline)

TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average fell below 9,000 on Friday as Greece still faced uncertainty even after leaders in Athens struck a long-delayed bailout deal.

The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 8,947.17 but it still logged a weekly gain of 1.3 percent. The broader Topix eased 0.7 percent to 779.07.

