TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Nikkei average rallied to a six-month closing high on Wednesday, with exporter shares boosted by a weaker yen after the Bank of Japan expanded its asset buying programme the previous day.

The benchmark Nikkei ended up 2.3 percent at 9,260.34, its highest close since August, while leading exporter Toyota Motor Corp jumped 4.7 percent.

The broader Topix rose 2.1 percent to 802.96, breaching the 800 level for the first time in six months. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)