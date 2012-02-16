* Nikkei up 0.3 pct, holds above 200-day average

* Brokerages outperform, profit-taking in banks

* Hopes for Greece bailout despite reports of delay

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Feb 16 Japan's Nikkei share average extended the week's hefty gains to hit a fresh six-month high on Thursday, sustained by easing steps from the Bank of Japan that have weakened the yen and shrugging off reports that Greece's bailout may be delayed.

Brokerages continued to climb with Nomura Holdings advancing 0.6 percent after ending up more than 5 percent on Wednesday. Rival Daiwa Securities Group gained 2 percent after rising 4 percent.

Some bluechips and Japanese exporters eased somewhat as investors took profits after a strong rally the previous day.

Toyota Motor Corp slipped 0.2 percent and Canon Inc slipped 0.6 percent, but Sony Corp gained 1.9 percent and construction machinery maker Komatsu jumped 2.4 percent.

The benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent to 9,294.26, well above its 200-day moving average near 9,048, while the broader Topix was up 0.3 percent higher at 805.15.

The benchmark is up 9.9 percent so far this year, supported by the return of foreign investors, who were net buyers of Japanese stocks for the seventh straight week through Feb. 11.

"The fact that autos and financials haven't seen any major adjustment after big gains is an indication of the strength the current market sentiment," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

Investors took profit in banks, with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dipping 0.1 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

Market participants said that the Nikkei could aim for the 9,500 to 9,600 range this month if trading volume continue to grow, but cautioned it was likely to be a slow and steady climb.

"The fact that domestic investors are still somewhat bearish on the market can also be interpreted as a sign that there is room for the market to aim higher," said Daiwa's Nishimura.

Goldman Sachs wrote in their portfolio strategy note on Wednesday that Japanese equities were finally catching up to the global rally and said it now expanded its cyclical recommendation to banks, insurance and real estate.

They wrote, "Compared with our original expectations, US domestic demand has proven stronger, European tail risks are diminishing, Japanese earnings revision momentum is bottoming, and the BOJ's surprise announcement on Feb 14 has helped reverse the yen's rise. All this should help lower the risk premium for the market, at least near-term."

Nomura was also bullish, writing in note that continued buying of high-beta stocks will support automakers, machinery, financials and trading sectors.

Market players remained optimistic about a resolution to Greece's bailout woes, shrugging off reports on Wednesday that European Union finance ministers are examining ways of delaying parts or even all of a second bailout.

Earlier, Greece's political leaders agreed to the two final demands set by its international lenders to secure a bailout package.

"The news of a Greek delay may prompt profit-taking in overheated markets, but fundamentally speaking the talks are advancing towards a bailout ... Global markets are flooded with liquidity as a result of central banks' easing policies, so even if shares fall today, there will be plenty of buyers on dips," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. (Addtional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)