TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei share average rallied to a fresh six-month high on Friday, tracking strong gains on Wall Street on robust U.S. economic data, while expectations grew that Greece would secure a second bailout next week.

The benchmark Nikkei jumped 1.5 percent to 9,373.10, while the broader Topix index gained 1.3 percent to 811.02.

(Reporting by Mari Saito\; Editing by Joseph Radford)