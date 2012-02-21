MOVES-Marketaxess names Christophe Roupie head of Europe, Asia
Feb 27 U.S. financial information provider Marketaxess Holdings Inc said on Monday it would appoint Christophe Roupie as head of Europe and Asia for its Europe and Trax divisions.
TOKYO, Feb 21 Japan's Nikkei average slipped in a choppy session after failing to top the key resistance level of 9,500 on Tuesday, while Mazda Motors Corp shed nearly 10 percent after a report that it will raise $2 billion in a share issue and loans to mend its battered finances.
Underpinning market sentiment, however, was the long-awaited approval of Greece's bailout package by European finance ministers.
The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 9,463.02, while the broader Topix ended 0.3 percent lower at 816.29. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb 27 Shareholders are pressuring miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc to stand up to the Indonesian government over changes the southeast Asian country wants to make in the U.S. miner's contract, Freeport's chief executive officer said on Monday.
BERLIN/HAMBURG, Feb 27 Shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank has attracted a handful of potential bidders by a Monday deadline for indicative offers, several people familiar with the matter said.