TOKYO, Feb 21 Japan's Nikkei average slipped in a choppy session after failing to top the key resistance level of 9,500 on Tuesday, while Mazda Motors Corp shed nearly 10 percent after a report that it will raise $2 billion in a share issue and loans to mend its battered finances.

Underpinning market sentiment, however, was the long-awaited approval of Greece's bailout package by European finance ministers.

The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 9,463.02, while the broader Topix ended 0.3 percent lower at 816.29. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)