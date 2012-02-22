* Nikkei down 0.1 pct, slips further from 9,500
* Heavy resistance at 9,500- strategists
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei average
slipped further from 9,500 on Wednesday as investors took
profits, with any momentum from relief over Greece's second
bailout waning as the focus turns to Athen's ability to stick to
painful cuts.
A trader at a foreign brokerage said foreign investors and
funds were locking in profits this week but there continued to
be renewed interest and increases in flows into Japanese
equities.
The Nikkei has rallied 7.5 percent so far this month, taking
this year's gains to nearly 12 percent on a run of strong U.S.
economic data as well as the European Central Bank's liquidity
injection of nearly half a trillion euros and further easing
steps by the Bank of Japan.
"Market sentiment continues to be positive, supported by
U.S. data and the agreement in Greece, but we are at a level
that requires some adjustment," said Yumi Nishimura, senior
technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
"Major stocks like banks and exporters have risen closer to
previous highs after being sold-off last year, so there is
obviously profit-taking in these areas, but there is support and
it is unlikely that these shares will drop much further," she
said.
The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.1 percent to
9,461.43 in choppy trade, with 9,500 remaining a key resistance
level.
The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 817.09.
Major exporters underperformed the market. Toyota Motor Corp
eased 0.6 percent, Canon Inc fell 2.2 percent,
and Toshiba Corp shed 1.2 percent.
The dollar was last trading at 79.82 yen, off a
six-month high hit on Monday, with strategists saying that
buying could pick up if the dollar strengthened closer to 80 yen
during the session.
Among Japan's megabanks, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
slipped 0.5 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group and Mizuho Financial Group were flat.
U.S. markets ended little changed overnight, paring gains
after the Dow Jones industrial average briefly topped
13,000.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)