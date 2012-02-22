* Nikkei down 0.1 pct, slips further from 9,500

* Heavy resistance at 9,500- strategists

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei average slipped further from 9,500 on Wednesday as investors took profits, with any momentum from relief over Greece's second bailout waning as the focus turns to Athen's ability to stick to painful cuts.

A trader at a foreign brokerage said foreign investors and funds were locking in profits this week but there continued to be renewed interest and increases in flows into Japanese equities.

The Nikkei has rallied 7.5 percent so far this month, taking this year's gains to nearly 12 percent on a run of strong U.S. economic data as well as the European Central Bank's liquidity injection of nearly half a trillion euros and further easing steps by the Bank of Japan.

"Market sentiment continues to be positive, supported by U.S. data and the agreement in Greece, but we are at a level that requires some adjustment," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

"Major stocks like banks and exporters have risen closer to previous highs after being sold-off last year, so there is obviously profit-taking in these areas, but there is support and it is unlikely that these shares will drop much further," she said.

The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.1 percent to 9,461.43 in choppy trade, with 9,500 remaining a key resistance level.

The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 817.09.

Major exporters underperformed the market. Toyota Motor Corp eased 0.6 percent, Canon Inc fell 2.2 percent, and Toshiba Corp shed 1.2 percent.

The dollar was last trading at 79.82 yen, off a six-month high hit on Monday, with strategists saying that buying could pick up if the dollar strengthened closer to 80 yen during the session.

Among Japan's megabanks, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group slipped 0.5 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group were flat.

U.S. markets ended little changed overnight, paring gains after the Dow Jones industrial average briefly topped 13,000.

(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)