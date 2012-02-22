* Exporters drop as investors lock in profits
* NTT Docomo tops core 30 gainers, promises stable network
* Universal Entertainment jumps, says to take legal steps
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei stock average
edged higher on Wednesday but was meeting stiff resistance close
to 9,500, with any immediate relief over Greece's bailout waning
as the focus now turns to Athen's ability to stick to painful
cuts.
After a strong run for Japanese equities this year, foreign
investors and funds are locking in profits this week, said a
trader at a foreign brokerage but he added that sentiment in
general continues to be upbeat.
"There is definite renewed interest. Last week was dominated
by domestic flows and flows from foreigners have been mostly
profit-taking this week," he said. "But still, hedge funds are
encouraged by Japan and we see a lot more flow."
The Nikkei has rallied 7.7 percent so far this month, taking
this year's gains to 12 percent on the back of strong U.S.
economic data as well as the European Central Bank's
liquidity-boosting programme of nearly half a trillion euros and
further easing steps by the Bank of Japan.
The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.2 percent to
9,477.59. Trading volume on the Nikkei was at 61 percent of its
average full-day 90-day volume.
The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 819.14.
"Major stocks like banks and exporters have risen closer to
previous highs after being sold-off last year, so there is
obviously profit-taking in these areas, but there is support and
it is unlikely that these shares will drop much further," said
Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
Major exporters underperformed the market. Sony Corp
eased 1.3 percent, Canon Inc fell 1.8 percent,
and Toshiba Corp lost 0.9 percent.
Construction machinery maker Komatsu shed 1.6
percent after gaining more than 10 percent last week.
The dollar was last trading at 79.83 yen, near its
six-month high hit on Monday, with strategists saying that
buying could pick up if the dollar strengthened closer to 80 yen
during the session.
Japanese semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron Ltd
fell 2.2 percent after the Nikkei business daily said
on Wednesday that the firm was bracing for more than a 20
percent drop in new orders in the January-March quarter.
Topping the Topix core 30 list as the biggest
percentage gainer was NTT Docomo, which rose 2.2
percent after it said it completed an expansion of its data
processing capacity to secure stable service for smartphones
following large-scale glitches last year.
Also rebounding from recent losses was Universal
Entertainment Corp, which jumped 10.2 percent after a
combined 21 percent drop in the previous two sessions.
The stock recovered after Universal Entertainment
reiterated it would take all necessary legal steps to protect
its investment in Wynn Resorts Ltd which has accused
the Japanese company's chairman Kazuo Okada of improper payments
to foreign gaming regulators and also decided to forcibly buy
back Universal Entertainment's 20 percent stake in the company.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)