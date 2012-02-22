* Exporters drop as investors lock in profits

* NTT Docomo tops core 30 gainers, promises stable network

* Universal Entertainment jumps, says to take legal steps

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei stock average edged higher on Wednesday but was meeting stiff resistance close to 9,500, with any immediate relief over Greece's bailout waning as the focus now turns to Athen's ability to stick to painful cuts.

After a strong run for Japanese equities this year, foreign investors and funds are locking in profits this week, said a trader at a foreign brokerage but he added that sentiment in general continues to be upbeat.

"There is definite renewed interest. Last week was dominated by domestic flows and flows from foreigners have been mostly profit-taking this week," he said. "But still, hedge funds are encouraged by Japan and we see a lot more flow."

The Nikkei has rallied 7.7 percent so far this month, taking this year's gains to 12 percent on the back of strong U.S. economic data as well as the European Central Bank's liquidity-boosting programme of nearly half a trillion euros and further easing steps by the Bank of Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.2 percent to 9,477.59. Trading volume on the Nikkei was at 61 percent of its average full-day 90-day volume.

The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 819.14.

"Major stocks like banks and exporters have risen closer to previous highs after being sold-off last year, so there is obviously profit-taking in these areas, but there is support and it is unlikely that these shares will drop much further," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

Major exporters underperformed the market. Sony Corp eased 1.3 percent, Canon Inc fell 1.8 percent, and Toshiba Corp lost 0.9 percent.

Construction machinery maker Komatsu shed 1.6 percent after gaining more than 10 percent last week.

The dollar was last trading at 79.83 yen, near its six-month high hit on Monday, with strategists saying that buying could pick up if the dollar strengthened closer to 80 yen during the session.

Japanese semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron Ltd fell 2.2 percent after the Nikkei business daily said on Wednesday that the firm was bracing for more than a 20 percent drop in new orders in the January-March quarter.

Topping the Topix core 30 list as the biggest percentage gainer was NTT Docomo, which rose 2.2 percent after it said it completed an expansion of its data processing capacity to secure stable service for smartphones following large-scale glitches last year.

Also rebounding from recent losses was Universal Entertainment Corp, which jumped 10.2 percent after a combined 21 percent drop in the previous two sessions.

The stock recovered after Universal Entertainment reiterated it would take all necessary legal steps to protect its investment in Wynn Resorts Ltd which has accused the Japanese company's chairman Kazuo Okada of improper payments to foreign gaming regulators and also decided to forcibly buy back Universal Entertainment's 20 percent stake in the company. (Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)