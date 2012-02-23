* Nikkei down 0.2 pct, eases from 6-month high

* Mazda shed 8 pct on 162 bln yen share offering plans

* Banks drop in line with decline in U.S. financials

* Euro zone economic contraction worries market

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Feb 23 Japan's Nikkei share average eased from a six-month high, hurt by signs of weak business activity in Europe but managed to hold above 9,500, a level it topped in the previous session on improvement in China's manufacturing sector.

Market participants said the Nikkei was likely to stick to a narrow range for the rest of the day, possibly moving in and out of positive territory, with a yen at seven-month lows against the dollar providing support.

"We've seen a trend lately where the Nikkei will dip during morning trade and then recover and aim higher in the afternoon session as a result of domestic institutional index buying and basket buying," said Yoshihiko Tabei, general manager of capital markets at Kazaka Securities.

Big movers included Mazda Motor Corp which tumbled 8.2 percent to a two-week low after announcing a bigger-than-expected share offering of 162.8 billion yen ($2 billion), which would cause a 69 percent dilution in holdings for existing shareholders.

Shares of the automaker have shed more than 16 percent so far this week.

The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 9,540.52 after ending up 1 percent at 9,554 in the previous session.

The Nikkei has gained more than 12 percent so far this year, buoyed by a run of strong economic data out of the United States, the European Central Bank's liquidity injection of nearly half a trillion euros and further easing steps by the Bank of Japan. Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese stocks for the eighth straight week through Feb. 18, its largest net buying since the first week of July.

The broader Topix index lost 0.3 percent to 823.11.

Japanese megabanks fell in line with declines in their U.S. counterparts overnight. Mizuho Financial Group , Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped between 0.8 and 2.2 percent.

Wall Street's KBW bank index dragged down U.S. indexes overnight after weaker manufacturing and service sector data out of the euro zone revived worries about its economy sinking into recession.

Surveys of purchasing managers published on Wednesday showed overall economic growth in the euro zone fell 49.7 in February from 50.4 last month, coming in below expectations and under the 50 line that divides growth from contraction.

"Now that the Greece's second rescue package has been decided and priced into the market, markets are already looking for the next problem. And that next problem is Europe's fiscal reform and how those austerity measures will be achieved across the bloc," said Tabei. (Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)