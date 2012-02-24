* Nikkei ends above 9,600, first time since last August
* Benchmark could be ripe for correction -strategists
* Steelmakers up, banks gain in heavy trading
* Elpida sheds 4 pct, to double scope for share issuance
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Feb 24 Japan's Nikkei share average
broke above 9,600 and hit a seven-month closing high on Friday,
on track for its best February in two decades as strong economic
signals drive a global equities rally, although worries are
emerging of a looming correction.
Equities have been buoyed by a run of robust economic data
out of the United States, as well as the European Central Bank's
liquidity injection of nearly half a trillion euros and further
easing steps by the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England. The
Nikkei is up more than 14 percent so far this year.
Investors and funds are holding off from selling as the
rally seems to have further room to run, said Masayuki Otani,
chief market analyst at Securities Japan.
"The Nikkei's gains are positive as investors are buying
back stocks that were heavily sold off last year and investors
are rotating daily through sectors like iron and steel, and
financial stocks," he said.
The Nikkei advanced 0.5 percent to 9,647.38, its
highest close since Aug. 4 last year, and gained 2.8 percent on
the week.
Among bluechips, Nippon Steel Corp rose 3.5
percent, while Sony Corp gained 3 percent and Honda
Motor Co advanced 2.7 percent.
Banks also outperformed in heavy trade, with Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group up 1.7 percent, topping the turnover
list, while Mizuho Financial Group gained 2.3 percent
and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group was up 1.6 percent.
Bucking the overall positive trend, Elpida Memory Inc
tumbled 4.9 percent, giving back some of the previous
day's 12 percent rally, after saying it plans to double the
number of common shares it can issue as it struggles to meet
debt repayment deadlines and turn around its struggling
business.
Trading volume on the main board edged up, with 2.55 billion
shares changing hands on Friday compared with 2.54 billion
shares in the previous session.
The broader Topix added 0.6 percent to 834.29.
RISK OF CORRECTION
While some market participants expect a near-term assault on
the closely watched 10,000 mark for the Nikkei benchmark, there
are also signs that the market may have overshot and is at risk
of a correction.
The benchmark Nikkei is deep in "overbought" territory, with
the 14-day relative strength index at 81.5. Seventy or above is
considered overbought.
"The market is overheated and there is fear of a pullback
but using this momentum to rally and then gaining some stability
would be ideal," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO of investment
advisory firm Investrust.
"Right now we are sprinting and there's the runner's high
associated with that, but where we want to be is in a marathon,"
he said, adding that foreign money and buying of index futures
had supported the rally.
Nomura wrote in a report on Thursday that the benchmark's
rally was likely to pause for a week or two before it tested
10,000, a level not seen since early August.
"We see the next upside target as the 8 July 2011 rally high
of 10,207, close also to the 10,169 level representing a rise of
twice the magnitude of the decline from the October 2011 high to
the November low, but we think a cooling off period of a week or
two will be needed before an attempt is made at the 10,000
level," it said.
But some players warned of a likely correction in the coming
months.
"I think the correction will come in March and April and it
will fall back towards 9,000 or so due to earnings forecasts
being revised down for next fiscal year," said Ryota Sakagami,
chief strategist of equity research at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"That will weigh on the Japanese market."
Other technical indicators remained positive, however. The
Nikkei's 25-day moving average broke above its 200-day average
to form a "golden cross" on the charts, a bullish signal.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)