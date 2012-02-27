* Nikkei eases 0.1 pct after 7-month high
* Exporters gain on yen's fall to 9-month low vs dollar
* Kansai Elec sheds, forecasts record losses for the year
* Market participants warn of imminent correction
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Feb 27 Japan's Nikkei share average
eased from a seven-month high on Monday, ending a three-day
rally on profit taking after the index briefly topped 9,700, but
remains on track for its best February since 1991.
Investors upped their bets on a pullback, with the market in
heavily overbought territory.
A nine-month low for the yen against the dollar supported
exporters, while Kansai Electric Power Co was the
biggest percentage loser on the Topix core 30 list
after media reports that it would post a record net loss for the
year ending March 31.
Firms like Honda Motor Co Ltd, Sony Corp,
Canon Inc, and Panasonic Corp gained between
1.2 and 1.8 percent as the yen sank as far as 81.661 against the
dollar.
Strength in the yen earlier this year battered Japanese
exporters' earnings, which have also been hit by supply
disruptions caused by last year's natural disasters in Japan and
Thailand.
The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.1 percent to 9,633.93
after touching an intraday high of 9,736.11.
Masamichi Adachi, senior economist at JPMorgan Securities in
Tokyo, warned that a too rapid depreciation in the yen could
also have harmful effects.
"If it goes too fast, too far, then it will definitely
destroy the trade balance. That's a negative outlook for the
Japanese economy. It's always a balance," he said.
Nissan Motor Co CEO Carlos Ghosn said it was
logical for the yen to keep weakening, given Japan's trade
deficit and stagnant economy, adding that a "neutral" rate would
be 90 to 100 yen to the dollar. Shares of Nissan
added 1 percent.
After the bell, Kansai Electric, Japan's second-largest
utility, said it sees a net loss for the business year of 253
billion yen ($3.14 billion). The company, which relies
particularly heavily on nuclear power, has most of its reactors
offline a year after the Fukushima nuclear crisis.
The broader Topix index advanced 0.1 percent to
835.25.
Trading volume fell to 2.49 billion shares, down from 2.55
billion shares on Friday.
9,800 AND BEYOND
The Nikkei has rallied 13.9 percent so far this year, buoyed
by a run of strong U.S. economic data, the European Central
Bank's nearly half a trillion euro liquidity injection and
further easing steps by the Bank of Japan and the Bank of
England.
Market participants said that the benchmark was likely to
trade up to 9,800 this week, but faces resistance above current
levels as institutional investors take profit.
"The Nikkei has rallied to 9,700, which is very close to the
benchmark level at the end of March last year. And it's a level
that makes it easier for domestic institutional investors to
take profit as they head into the end of financial year," said
Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Kazaka Securities.
Other players cited technical indicators, saying that an
imminent market correction may be on the horizon.
The benchmark Nikkei was deep in overbought territory, with
the 14-day relative strength index at 80 . Seventy or
above is considered overbought.
Investors were also hedging against a sharp pullback, with
the Nikkei volatility index, a measure of implied risk
over a one month period calculated using futures and option
prices, up 3.7 percent.
"From a technical standpoint the market is certainly
overheated and there are signs of overbuying. But from a supply
and demand perspective, the weaker yen is supporting the market
and there is room for the Nikkei to aim for 9,800 and beyond,"
said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten
Securities.
Doshida said one catalyst for a market correction could be a
further rise in oil prices, now trading near a 10-month high
that poses a threat to the global economy and could spur
inflation.
BNP Paribas recommended in a note on Friday that investors
should sell call options on Nikkei dividend futures because
their potential upside would be limited after they tracked the
Nikkei higher, and buy a put spread on the Nikkei to guard
against a potential market correction.
($1 = 80.6850 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Michael
Urquhart)