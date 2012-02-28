TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday after market participants took profits ahead of a key selling level at 9,700, while chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc was untraded with a glut of sell orders after seeking bankruptcy protection.

The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.6 percent to 9,573.61, while the broader Topix index eased 0.8 percent to 828.82. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)