* Nikkei down 0.6 pct, eases from 7-mth high

* Elpida untraded with glut of sell orders

* Chip sector down on Elpida bankruptcy filing

* Profit-taking in banks, shippers

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei average retreated from a seven-month high on Tuesday as participants took profits ahead of a key selling level, while the chip sector suffered losses after Elpida Memory Inc said it will seek bankruptcy protection.

Elpida, Japan's last remaining maker of PC chips, filed for protection from creditors after the bell on Monday with $5.6 billion in debt after failing to find partners to help its revival.

The company's bankruptcy filing, the biggest by a Japanese manufacturer, triggered a broad sell-off in chip-related shares, with Advantest Corp, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co and Tokyo Electron Ltd falling between 1.2 and 5.9 percent.

The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.6 percent to 9,579.28 by the midday trading break after it touched a fresh seven-month high of 9,736.11 in the previous session. The broader Topix index eased 0.7 percent to 829.39.

Elpida was notionally quoted at a lifetime low of 254 yen, down by its daily limit of 80 yen or 24 percent from the previous session.

Market participants said Elpida's bankruptcy had a limited impact on the broader market but was negative for investor sentiment.

"The overall impact is limited but the news is bad for market sentiment," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market analyst at Monex Inc. "There was an expectation that the company would be able to find a partner, and even the possibility of a bankruptcy was seen as an event some time in the future, so this was certainly surprising."

One stock benefiting from Elpida's failure was Tomen Devices Corp, the largest marketer of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd products in Japan, which eked out a 0.5 percent gain.

Trading volume on the Nikkei was at 75.6 percent of its 90-day daily average.

MARKET CORRECTION

"The market was certainly overheated so this is a natural correction. Domestic investors are prompted to take profits right above the current levels ... There is no reason at this moment to buy higher," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

Miura said that from a technical perspective the Nikkei was ripe for a correction and could edge lower by the end of the week.

The benchmark Nikkei was deep in overbought territory, with the 14-day relative strength index at 75. Seventy or above is considered overbought.

The dollar traded at 80.30 yen, off its nine-month peak of 81.61 yen hit on Monday, also prompting selling of exporter stocks that had been bought recently on hopes for a weaker yen.

Toyota Motor Corp fell 1 percent, Canon Inc lost 1.2 percent, and Panasonic Corp was 2.1 percent lower.

Market participants also said buying back of stocks such as financials and cyclicals that were heavily sold last year had mostly run its course.

The banking sector eased 0.5 percent with Nomura Holdings, Japan's top investment bank, falling 1.1 percent.

Shippers, which had vaulted more 23 percent this month, were the worst sectoral performer on the Tokyo exchange on Tuesday, falling 2.9 percent Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S warned that 2012 group results would see a further decline as it is hit by losses in container shipping.

Nippon Yusen KK, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd fell between 2.2 and 3.6 percent.

"Buying of financials and shippers that had been sold off heavily last year is nearing its end ... Especially for shippers, the reality of the business environment is still very negative and the world economy is not going to improve aggressively," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

Kansai Electric Power Co topped the Topix core 30 list as the biggest percentage gainer, adding 1.7 percent to 1,347 yen after Nomura hiked its target price.

Kansai Electric wants to restart at least two of its 11 reactors, now all offline due to safety fears following the Fukushima radiation crisis, after the nation's nuclear watchdog said this month the units had "passed" stress tests -- computer simulations evaluating reactions to severe events.

Nomura said in a note on Monday, "The recent share price gains factor in expectations of a restart to a certain extent, and we think the Cabinet and local authorities need to show a more proactive stance toward a restart for there to be a real rally in the share price."

It lifted the target price to 1,270 yen from 1,325 yen.

The Nikkei has rallied 13.3 percent so far this year , lifted by a run of strong U.S. economic data, the European Central Bank's nearly half a trillion euro liquidity injection, and further easing steps by the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England.

The ECB is expected to allot an additional 500 billion euros ($670 billion) at Wednesday's longer-term refinancing operation (LTRO), further easing a euro zone credit crunch. (Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Michael Watson)