TOKYO, March 6 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday as exporters gained on the weaker yen, offsetting some concern over a near-term market correction, while attractive valuations underpinned market sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.1 percent to 9,708.47, while the broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 833.11.

Toyota Motor Corp was up 0.8 percent, while Sony Corp rose 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Ed Davies)