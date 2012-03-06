BRIEF-TRADE DESK LAUNCHES FOLLOW-ON OFFERING
* TRADE DESK INC - ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF A FOLLOW-ON OFFERING OF 5 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK BY CERTAIN SELLING STOCKHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, March 6 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday as exporters gained on the weaker yen, offsetting some concern over a near-term market correction, while attractive valuations underpinned market sentiment.
The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.1 percent to 9,708.47, while the broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 833.11.
Toyota Motor Corp was up 0.8 percent, while Sony Corp rose 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Ed Davies)
* TRADE DESK INC - ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF A FOLLOW-ON OFFERING OF 5 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK BY CERTAIN SELLING STOCKHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Dynamics wins $155 million enterprise communications contract from Defense Intelligence Agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.27 pct (Updates to late afternoon)