TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Nikkei average fell to a two-week closing low on Wednesday amid mounting fears that Greece may not meet its deadline for a key bond swap, while Brazil's weaker annual growth added to fears of a slowdown in the global economy.

The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 9,576.06, its third straight day of losses as investors took profits in bluechips.

The broader Topix lost 0.6 percent to 822.71. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Urquhart)