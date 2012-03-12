TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Nikkei share
average is expected to stay in its recent range on Tuesday as
market participants look for signs of further easing from the
Bank of Japan and hold off on buying ahead of a U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting later in the day.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
9,850 and 10,000 on Tuesday after Nikkei futures in Chicago
<0#NIY:> closed at 9,865, up 65 points, or up 0.66 percent, from
the Osaka close at 9,800.
"Although the upside at 10,000 is resistance for now, it is
not as though we are going to see the market give up on topping
that level. We will probably see it tread close to that point
today," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana
Securities.
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will hold a news conference
around 0630 GMT after the central bank's two-day policy review.
The BOJ surprised markets in February by boosting asset
purchases by 10 trillion yen ($123 billion) and in line with
political pressure set a 1 percent inflation goal, suggesting
more vigorous efforts to pull Japan out of deflation.
"Although we don't expect a big surprise out of the meeting,
even if there is an announcement it will not be a negative
factor for the market," said Hirano.
Strategists also said that many investors will also stick to
the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in
the day.
"There may be buying of some defensive stocks today and the
buying will also spread to small to medium sized shares, but the
weaker yen against the dollar and the euro shows that exporters
will be strong performers for some time," Hirano said.
Defensives rallied in an otherwise flat U.S. market on
Monday as investors paused after recent gains and looked ahead
to the Fed's monetary policy statement.
On Monday, the Nikkei slipped 0.4 percent to
9,889.86 after climbing as high as 10,021.51, its highest level
since early August last year, but failed to close above 10,000
for two sessions in a row. The broader Topix eased 0.4
percent to 845.28.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- ASAHI KASEI
Asahi Kasei Corp will buy U.S. medical equipment maker Zoll
Medical Corp for $2.21 billion as it looks to build a
global healthcare business and reduce reliance on its chemicals
and fibres operations.
-- MITSUBISHI UFJ
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group unit UnionBanCal Corp said
on Monday it would buy Pacific Capital Bancorp for
about $1.5 billion, signaling a possible recovery in the bank
merger market.
-- HONDA MOTOR
Honda Motor Co plans to boost its motorcycle production
capacity in Indonesia by 25 percent by fall 2013, the Nikkei
said on Tuesday. The paper said the automaker will spend about
30 billion yen to build a factory in Indonesia.
--NEC CORP
NEC Corp aims to increase sales in its infrastructure
business by 50 percent to 500 billion yen in four to five years
and boost sales of small satellites in Southeast Asia, the
Nikkei business daily said on Monday.
($1 = 82.2200 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)