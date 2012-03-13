BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Nikkei share average opened higher on Tuesday as participants looked for signs of further easing from the Bank of Japan later in the day, while the softer yen continued to underpin market sentiment.
The benchmark Nikkei was up 0.4 percent at 9,928.80, while the broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 847.19. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.