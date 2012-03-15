* Nikkei up 0.7 pct, Topix gains 0.8 pct
* Softer yen lifts exporters, Mazda surges 6 pct
* Near-term Nikkei targets around 10,207, 10,500- Nomura
* Sharp underperforms after top management change
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, March 15 Japan's Nikkei average
rallied for a third straight session on Thursday, lifted to a
fresh eight-month closing high by major exporters that surged on
the back of a weaker yen while recent data boosted confidence
about a U.S. economic recovery.
The yen plumbed an 11-month low of 84.187 to the dollar
, offering relief for Japanese exporters that have
struggled with both a strong currency and supply chain
disruptions after last year's natural disasters in Japan and
Thailand.
Among exporters, Canon Inc jumped 3.7 percent and
was the Topix core 30 list's top percentage gainer, followed by
automakers Honda Motor Co, up 3.5 percent, and Toyota
Motor Corp, which gained 2.9 percent.
The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 10,123.28
and the broader Topix advanced 0.8 percent to 863.61.
Strategists said foreign investors stepped in to
buy and adjusted their previously underweight positions in
Japanese equities, absorbing profit-taking by domestic players
ahead of their fiscal year-end on March 31.
"Domestic institutional investors are not going to wait
until the very last minute to take profits before they close
their books, but the huge amount of buying by foreign investors
is taking up the slack," said Investrust Chief Executive
Hiroyuki Fukunaga.
Foreign investors continued their net buying of Japanese
shares into an 11th straight week for the week through March 10,
although volume shrank to 87 billion yen ($1.04 billion) from
164.4 billion yen the previous week, data from Japan's Ministry
of Finance showed.
The Nikkei was deep in "overbought" territory, with its
14-day relative strength index at 78.4, and was outside the
upper band of the Bollinger Bands, indicating a potential
pullback .
"You could look at certain technical indicators and say that
the market is overheated, but now is not really the time to be
looking at such charts ... The market is moving in tandem with
the weaker yen, and the stronger dollar is backed up by
improvement in the U.S. economy," Fukunaga said.
Nomura wrote in a note to clients on Thursday that the
Nikkei was likely to aim in the near term for the July 8 high of
10,207.91 or perhaps higher to the closely watched 10,500 mark.
If it manages to top those levels, Nomura said the next
target would be the Feb. 17, 2001, high near 10,891.
"RISK-ON"
The Nikkei has surged 18.5 percent so far this
year after a 17 percent battering in 2011 as equities markets
worldwide got a lift from a run of strong U.S. economic data and
accommodative monetary policies across the globe.
"We are in a market that has risen amid a risk-on
environment after the ECB's three-year liquidity operation.
Basically they injected morphine and investors have returned to
risk assets as a result of that," said Seiki Orimi, senior
investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
"But once they judge equities to be overvalued and the cash
starts flowing more to commodities, the inflation risk will rise
and we might see tightening moves by the ECB ... but we are in a
very optimistic market."
Mazda Motor Corp, the second-most heavily traded
share on the main board, surged 6.1 percent after the company
said it received 8,000 orders for its new "CX-5" SUV vehicle in
its first month of sales.
"Investors are picking up battered stocks that have
underperformed the broader market recently," said Toshiyuki
Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc.
"Mazda shares were sold off heavily after they announced
their equity issuance, but as other automakers keep gaining,
people are buying back the stock on a feeling that all the
negative factors are now out," he said.
Underperforming the broader market was Sharp Corp,
which shed 5.3 percent after Japan's biggest maker of liquid
crystal displays appointed its head of global operations to the
president's post as the company faces a record annual loss.
The stock hit a 28-year low of 483 in intraday trade on
Wednesday and data from securities lending research firm Data
Explorers showed Sharp's short interest rose to 7.11 percent of
outstanding shares on loan as of March 13, up from 4.14 percent
on March 12.
Trading volume on the main board was moderate, with 2.41
billion shares changing hands, up slightly from Wednesday's 2.34
billion shares.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)