* Exporters, brokerages rise
* Futures buying to lead Nikkei higher this week - Nomura
* Next Nikkei upside seen as July 8 intraday high of 10,207
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Nikkei average hit its
highest level in more than eight months on Tuesday, lifted by
gains on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
signaled supportive policy may continue despite a brightening
job picture.
Major exporters bounced back from a slight correction in
Tokyo markets, with Toyota Motor Corp up 2.2 percent,
Canon Inc jumping 2.6 percent, and Sony Corp
gaining 2.7 percent.
The benchmark Nikkei advanced 1.6 percent to
10,181.51, its highest level since early July, after jumping as
high as 10,193.04 in early morning trade. The index lost 1.2
percent last week and eked out modest gains on Monday.
Market participants said the next upside level was the July
8 intraday high of 10,207.91.
"There is certainly an impression that the Nikkei may climb
even higher in the afternoon trading session ... If we take
pre-disaster (Japan's March 11 earthquake and tsunami) foreign
buying as neutral weight, we are not closing in yet on that
amount of buying," said Jun Yunoki, an equity strategy analyst
at Nomura.
"I think foreign buying will continue as they are still
slightly underweight in Japanese equities," said Yunoki.
Yunoki said futures buying will push the index higher this
week as domestic passive funds are expected to buy as they look
to reinvest dividends.
Outperforming the broader market was Japan's securities
sector, jumping 3.2 percent as the best sectoral
gainer on the main board.
Japan's No. 1 investment bank Nomura Holdings
surged 3.6 percent and reversed recent losses, while Daiwa
Securities Group gained 3.3 percent.
The broader Topix index advanced 1.6 percent to
865.23.
U.S. indexes gained more than 1 percent overnight following
comments from the Fed's Bernanke, which reinforced the view that
further quantitative easing from the central bank may be
possible.
German business sentiment climbed for a fifth straight month
in March, latest data by Munich-based Ifo think tank showed on
Monday.
"The global correction mood that has prevailed on markets
recently will now shift on Bernanke's comments and positive data
out of Europe. Stocks will be strong today," said Hideyuki
Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment strategy at Okasan
Securities.
A slightly softer yen against the euro and dollar offered
support.
The dollar was last traded at 82 . 882 yen on the
EBS platform, while the euro was at 110.710 yen.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Richard
Pullin)