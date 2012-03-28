TOKYO, March 28 Japan's Nikkei index eased from a one-year high on Wednesday as a majority of the companies in the index went ex-dividend, but participants said the benchmark was supported by strong interest from foreign buyers and domestic reinvestment of dividends.

The benchmark Nikkei ended down 72.58 points, or 0.7 percent, at 10,182.57, off a one-year closing high hit in the previous session.

Dealers said 195 out of 225 companies passed the deadline for purchasers of stock to get rights to dividends for the business year to March 31. Dealers had expected the ex-dividend impact to take 86 points off the Nikkei.

The broader Topix index slipped 0.9 percent to 864.43. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edmund Klamann)