TOKYO, March 29 Japan's Nikkei average fell for a second session on Thursday and slipped further from a one-year high hit earlier this week as investors locked in profits from a meteoric January-March rally that is poised to be its best first-quarter performance in 24 years.

The benchmark Nikkei eased 0.7 percent to 10,114.79, but is still up 19.6 percent since January. The broader Topix index fell 0.8 percent to 857.74. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)