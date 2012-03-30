* Nikkei down 0.2 pct, Topix falls 0.3 pct
* Fanuc falls in heavy volume after rating downgrade
* Exporters down on yen
* Lower Japan industrial output data weighs on market
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped for a third session in a row on Friday as many investors
locked in profits from a massive Tokyo rally in the
January-March period, while industrial robot maker Fanuc slipped
in high volume after a rating downgrade.
Despite the day's dip, the benchmark is still up more than
19 percent since January, set to log its best first-quarter
performance in 24 years as robust U.S. economic data and
accommodative central bank policies drove a global equities
rally.
Market players said the benchmark was in a much-needed
correction after the surge and was likely to consolidate around
current levels ahead of key economic data and events next week.
"I do think there is a strong possibility that the U.S. data
released next week will spur a market correction," said Ryota
Sakagami, chief strategist of equity research at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
"There are just not a lot of events for the market to trade
at the moment and the market is getting overheated, so unless
there is some news that can really push the market one level
higher, I do think there will be a correction," Sakagami said.
The benchmark Nikkei eased 0.2 percent to 10,093.68,
stepping further away from the one-year closing high of
10,255.15 hit on Tuesday.
Also contributing to the fall, Japan's industrial production
unexpectedly fell in February for the first time in three months
in a sign that overseas demand is slow to recover.
The broader Topix index slipped 0.3 percent to
855.52.
Fanuc Corp shed 1.9 percent and plumbed a two-week
low after UBS downgraded the industrial robot maker to "sell"
from "neutral", citing the risk of a slowdown in global
manufacturing purchasing managers' indexes.
The stock topped the main board as the most heavily traded
stock by turnover.
Exporters fell on the slightly stronger yen, with the dollar
last traded at 82.30 yen after falling to a three-week
low of 81.90 on Thursday.
Toyota Motor Corp fell 0.7 percent, Panasonic
dropped 1.2 percent and Sony Corp slipped 1.7
percent.
Market participants said even with the more than 19 percent
rally since January, Japanese equities remained attractive
because they are still undervalued compared to their global
peers.
According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, Japan's Topix
carries a 12-month forward price-to-book ratio of 1.0 compared
with 2.0 for the S&P 500 and 1.4 for the STOXX Europe 600.
The Dow eked out a slim gain overnight but the S&P
500 and Nasdaq ended down after the latest U.S.
jobless claims data. The figures for the latest week fell to a
four-year low but for the prior week were revised higher, which
some took as another sign that the labour market recovery may be
stalling.
