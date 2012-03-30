* Nikkei down 0.2 pct, Topix slips 0.1 pct
* Market correction likely to continue next week-
strategists
* Set for strongest Q1 in 24 years
* Fanuc falls in heavy volume after rating downgrade
* Toshiba falls, report to join Elpida support bid
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average
e ased for a third straight session on Friday as investors locked
in profits from the strongest first quarter rally in 24 years,
while market participants awaited key global events next week.
Despite the day's dip, the benchmark is still up more than
19 percent since January, as robust U.S. economic data and
accommodative central bank policies helped drive a global
equities rally.
Market players said the benchmark had entered a much-needed
correction after its surge and was likely to consolidate around
current levels ahead of key economic data and events next week.
The Nikkei eased 0.2 percent to 10,098.98, stepping
further away from the one-year closing high of 10,255.15 hit on
Tuesday.
"European Union discussions on the scale of the ESM
(European Stability Mechanism), the Spanish government's 2012
b u dget plan and the China PMI figure... ahead of this, as well
as all the U.S. data, the market is cautious," said Fumiyuki
Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research at SMBC
Friend Securities.
"But overall sentiment remains strong and it doesn't look
like the Nikkei will break below 10,000," he said.
Buying related to month-end window dressing was unlikely to
provide support, strategists said, as most investors had already
bought heavily earlier this week ahead of the date of record for
shareholders to be eligible for dividends.
The broader Topix index was down 0.1 percent to
856.62.
Fanuc Corp topped the main board as the heaviest
traded stock, falling 2.1 percent after UBS downgraded the
industrial robot maker to "sell" from "neutral", citing the risk
of a slowdown in global manufacturing purchasing managers'
indexes.
Trading volume was thin, with the Topix trading below half
of its average daily 90-day volume.
"I do think there is a strong possibility that the U.S. data
released next week will spur a market correction," said Ryota
Sakagami, chief strategist of equity research at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
Sakagami said the market had been overheated on optimism
over the U.S. economic recovery and the market's main focus will
be whether factory activity and consumer sentiment data bolster
the bullish outlook or undermine the recent rally.
The benchmark's 14-day relative strength index was at 63.2,
still below the 70 threshold that signals that it is
"overbought," after remaining in overheated territory for most
of March.
EXPORTERS DOWN
Exporters fell on the strengthening yen, with the dollar
last traded at 82.03 yen after falling to a three-week
low of 81.90 on Thursday.
Toyota Motor Corp eased 0.1 percent, Canon Inc
dropped 0.9 percent and Sony Corp slipped 1.6
percent.
Naomi Fink, Japan equity strategist at Jefferies Japan, said
the yen's recent steadying was "healthy" and said investors
shouldn't sell Japan.
"As market momentum slows we shift focus to relative value
among cyclicals - we reiterate positives for electrical parts
and components over chemicals, given the former has shown
clearer signals of inventory clearance," Fink wrote in a report
to clients.
Japan's precision machinery subindex was up 0.2
percent and electric machinery sector slipped 0.3
percent.
Toshiba Corp slipped 1.4 percent in busy trade
after a report that it had decided to join the bidding race to
sponsor struggling Elpida Memory Inc's turnaround from
bankruptcy, setting the stage for a battle with U.S.-based
Micron Technology.
Elpida, Japan's last remaining player in the dynamic random
access memory market, filed for bankruptcy protection late
February amid falling prices and growing competition from Asian
rivals.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Richard
Pullin)