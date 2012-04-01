TOKYO, April 2 Japan's Nikkei average is
expected to snap a three-day losing streak on Monday and open
higher, as stronger-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data
eased worries of an economic slowdown and a softer yen
underpinned sentiment.
The closely watched Bank of Japan tankan survey released
before the open is also expected to provide support.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
10,050 to 10,200 on Monday, after Nikkei futures in Chicago
<0#NIY:> closed at 10,165, up 75 points or 0.7 percent, from the
close in Osaka of 10,090.
"We're going to see a jump today. The yen is weaker and now
that we're in April and the start of the new financial year it's
easier for domestic investors to move," said Hiroichi Nishi,
equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"Worries over the overheated market are declining and since
59 percent of stocks on the main board have a price-to-book
ratio less than 1, it's time to pick up undervalued stocks," he
said.
The benchmark Nikkei has a 14-day relative strength index of
62.2, still below the 70 threshold that signals the index is
"overbought", after the Nikkei held above the overheated level
for most of March.
Strategists said China's official PMI (Purchasing Managers'
Index), which jumped to an 11-month high of 53.1 in March, up
from February's 51 and comfortably ahead of forecasts of 50.5,
was likely to support market gains.
In Europe, budget cuts in Spain boosted hopes the country
could stick to an austerity path, while finance ministers from
the 17 countries sharing the euro raised the combined lending
capacity of their two bailout funds to 700 billion euros from
500 billion.
U.S. stocks closed their strongest quarter in more than two
years on a positive note on Friday, led by recently
underperforming sectors, including energy and health care.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei closed down 0.3 percent at
10,083.56 on Friday but ended the quarter up more than 19.3
percent, logging its best first-quarter performance in 24 years.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PANASONIC
Japanese electronics giant Panasonic Corp is expected to
shift all production of its mobile phone handsets abroad as
early as this summer as it looks to re-enter overseas markets
this fiscal year, the Nikkei daily said on Sunday.
-- TDK CORP
TDK Corp will soon stop in-house production of optical discs
for computers and recorders and outsource production to China,
the Nikkei said in a report on Saturday.
-- ASAHI
Japanese brewer Asahi is working to finalise the purchase of
eastern European brewer StarBev from private equity owner CVC
Capital Partners in a deal likely to be worth around $3 billion,
people familiar with the matter said.
--MITSUBISHI CORP
Trading house Mitsubishi's joint venture has won an order
estimated at more than 330 billion yen ($4 billion) from
Brazil's state-owned Petrobras to build a floating oil and gas
processing facility off the coast of Brazil, the Nikkei said.
--WACOAL HOLDINGS CORP
Wacoal Holdings, Japan's largest lingerie firm, said on
Friday that it will buy Great Britain's Eveden Group for 152
million pounds ($242 million), including debt, to expand
overseas.
($1 = 82.2950 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Richard Pullin)