* Strong buying appetite on dips to provide support
* Nikkei unlikely to break below 10,000- strategists
* Japanese pensions expected to buy
* Topix volume at 41 pct of 90-day full day average
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, April 3 Japan's Nikkei share average
edged lower early on Tuesday as the yen climbed to a three-week
high against the dollar, prompting investors to bank profits
from the blue-chip exporters that have logged meteoric gains
since January.
Toyota Motor Corp, which has surged more than 37
percent this year, slipped 1 percent, while Sony Corp
lost 1.6 percent, still bringing its year-to-date gains to 22.3
percent.
By the midday trading break, the benchmark Nikkei index
fell 0.4 percent to 10,068.19, further retreating from a
one-year high near 10,255 hit last week, while the broader Topix
index eased 0.6 percent to 850.88.
The dollar was last trading at 81.89 yen after it hit
a three-week low of 81.55 on the EBS trading platform in early
Asian trade on Tuesday.
"The yen's return to strength is driving the market break
and it is easier for investors to take profits because of this,
but there is plenty of dip-buying to provide support," said
Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan.
Despite the adjustment, market participants said the Nikkei
was unlikely to break below 10,000 in the session as domestic
funds were still eager to buy equities in the new financial year
which started on April 1.
Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities,
said pension funds and insurance firms were likely to be buyers.
"Of course, new money from pension funds is expected to come
in, but this will be small allocation buying... supply/demand
conditions are expected to improve compared to March," he said.
Hirano said while foreign investors had been net buyers of
Tokyo stocks this year, many foreign funds and hedge funds were
still not in the market in force.
Deutsche Bank said in a note this week that it estimated
foreign investors' remaining buying capacity was 1.2 trillion
yen ($14.58 billion), assuming they would buy back net sales
made since last July, although the Nikkei's momentum slowed
after breaking the 10,000-mark on March 14.
Bucking the overall market, Fuji Media Holdings Inc
gained 1.6 percent after Goldman Sachs upgraded the media
company to "buy" from "neutral."
Goldman also downgraded Toho Co Ltd to "neutral"
from "buy." Toho shares were down 2.9 percent.
Trading volume on the Topix was at 41 percent of its average
90-day full day volume.
YEN OFFSETS GLOBAL DATA
"We have the U.S. jobs report later this week and
expectations for the BOJ (Bank of Japan) meeting next week so
unless New York shares fall, I think this adjustment will only
last for today's session and tomorrow," said Yutaka Miura,
senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
The BOJ is expected to maintain its easy monetary stance at
its two-day policy meeting next week after its aggressive move
in February spurred an equities rally and weakened the yen by
more than 5 percent.
"Although the immediate economic data (from China and the
U.S.) is positive, the hard landing risk is still very much
widespread and there is definitely a large correction risk for
markets in mid-April to May," said Miura.
The stronger yen offset bullish data out from the United
States and China that indicated the likelihood of a steady
recovery in the world's two largest economies.
The U.S. S&P 500 hit a fresh four-year closing high
on Monday, buoyed by better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing
data which followed a rise in China's Purchasing Managers' Index
to an 11-month high.
Manufacturing activity in the euro zone, however, contracted
for the eighth straight month in March, underlying the uneven
pace of the global economic recovery.
The Nikkei posted its best first-quarter performance in 24
years this year and kicked off the new financial year with
modest gains on Monday.
The benchmark has rallied more than 19 percent so far this
year on the back of a world-wide equities upturn after a run of
robust U.S. economic data and liquidity boosting programmes by
global central banks.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Daniel
Magnowski)