* Nikkei down for second session

* Softer yen provides support

* Focus on whether Nikkei can hold above 10,000 at close - strategists

* Fast Retailing falls in heavy volume

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped for a second session on Wednesday to fall below 10,000 as investors took profits in Tokyo stocks that have logged massive gains this year, while the softer yen provided some support to exporter shares.

The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.9 percent to 9,960.35, its lowest level since mid-March.

The softer yen provided some support to exporters, with Toyota Motor Corp, up 0.4 percent, while construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd gained 1.1 percent and Nintendo added 0.8 percent.

The dollar last traded at 82.83 yen, nursing losses after hitting a three-week low of 81.55 yen on Tuesday.

Strategists said market focus was on whether the Nikkei can end above 10,000 on Wednesday, with the level seen as an important support.

The broader Topix was down 0.5 percent to 846.33.

"There are really no factors to trade ... We are in a daily consolidation mode and it's not like there is going to be massive selling since we're waiting for incentives," said Ryota Sakagami, chief equity research strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Sakagami said the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting released on Tuesday were a slight surprise as they showed members had backed away from the need for another round of monetary stimulus.

Wall Street ended down and the S&P 500 retreated from four-year highs on Tuesday, with market players voicing disappointment over the Fed's minutes. Supportive central bank policies have been a primary catalyst for massive U.S. gains.

"Their stance is no different, the U.S. economy is not in bad shape and their position is that there's no reason to do another quantitative easing (now). This is disappointing for markets," Sakagami said.

Falling in heavy volume was Fast Retailing Co Ltd, Asia's largest apparel retailer, which shed 3.8 percent after disappointing March same-store sales.

The company, which operates casual clothing chain Uniqlo, reported a 5.1 percent year-on-year increase last month, undershooting market participants' expectations of a double-digit rise.

Bucking the trend was Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, which climbed 3.4 percent after U.S. Molson Coors Brewing Co outbid the Japanese brewer for East European brewer StarBev in a deal worth $3.5 billion. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Paul Tait)