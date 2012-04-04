* Nikkei down for second session
* Softer yen provides support
* Focus on whether Nikkei can hold above 10,000 at close -
strategists
* Fast Retailing falls in heavy volume
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped for a second session on Wednesday to fall below 10,000
as investors took profits in Tokyo stocks that have logged
massive gains this year, while the softer yen provided some
support to exporter shares.
The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.9 percent to 9,960.35,
its lowest level since mid-March.
The softer yen provided some support to exporters, with
Toyota Motor Corp, up 0.4 percent, while construction
machinery maker Komatsu Ltd gained 1.1 percent and
Nintendo added 0.8 percent.
The dollar last traded at 82.83 yen, nursing losses
after hitting a three-week low of 81.55 yen on Tuesday.
Strategists said market focus was on whether the Nikkei can
end above 10,000 on Wednesday, with the level seen as an
important support.
The broader Topix was down 0.5 percent to 846.33.
"There are really no factors to trade ... We are in a daily
consolidation mode and it's not like there is going to be
massive selling since we're waiting for incentives," said Ryota
Sakagami, chief equity research strategist at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
Sakagami said the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's
March meeting released on Tuesday were a slight surprise as they
showed members had backed away from the need for another round
of monetary stimulus.
Wall Street ended down and the S&P 500 retreated from
four-year highs on Tuesday, with market players voicing
disappointment over the Fed's minutes. Supportive central bank
policies have been a primary catalyst for massive U.S. gains.
"Their stance is no different, the U.S. economy is not in
bad shape and their position is that there's no reason to do
another quantitative easing (now). This is disappointing for
markets," Sakagami said.
Falling in heavy volume was Fast Retailing Co Ltd,
Asia's largest apparel retailer, which shed 3.8 percent after
disappointing March same-store sales.
The company, which operates casual clothing chain Uniqlo,
reported a 5.1 percent year-on-year increase last month,
undershooting market participants' expectations of a
double-digit rise.
Bucking the trend was Asahi Group Holdings Ltd,
which climbed 3.4 percent after U.S. Molson Coors Brewing Co
outbid the Japanese brewer for East European brewer
StarBev in a deal worth $3.5 billion.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Paul Tait)