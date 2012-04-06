* Topix trading volume lowest since mid-January
* U.S. jobs report, BOJ meeting in focus
* Astellas Pharma up after U.S. panel backs drug
* Shimamura higher after earnings, target price hike
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, April 6 Japan's Nikkei average fell in
thin volume on Friday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report and marked
its worst weekly performance in eight months on fading hopes of
further U.S. stimulus and fresh concerns over the euro zone.
"The very optimistic view of the U.S. economy has already
been priced in. We can't expect further monetary easing from the
Fed," said Ryota Sakagami, chief equity research strategist at
SMBC Nikko Securities.
"On the other hand, we see uncertainty in the European debt
crisis and the general elections in Greece and the presidential
election in France will only create further uncertainty."
The benchmark Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent to
9,688.45, falling for a fourth consecutive session. The index
was off 3.9 percent on the week, its worst weekly performance
since the week of Aug. 1-5 when it shed 5.4 percent.
Despite this week's sharp losses, the Nikkei is still up
14.6 percent this year, buoyed by a run of strong U.S. economic
data and liquidity boosting programmes by central banks.
Strategists expected the market correction to last until
late April or mid-May, when Japanese companies will announce
earnings guidance for the current fiscal year, though they said
the Nikkei should hold above 9,000.
"The earnings growth scenario for Japanese companies remains
intact so this is just a speed adjustment after the big gains
we've seen recently," said Shun Maruyama, chief Japan equity
strategist at BNP Paribas.
Data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S pointed to an improved
earnings outlook for the Topix, with its earnings momentum -
analysts' upgrades minus downgrades as a total percentage -
rising to 3.5 percent in March from minus 6.6 percent in
February.
Maruyama said investors should pick up blue chips during the
correction that are expected to make a robust earnings recovery
like semiconductor makers, autos and machinery. He also said
domestic and foreign long-only funds were picking up defensive
shares at the dip.
Among heavily traded stocks, Toyota Motor Corp
sagged 2 percent on Friday, falling for a seventh session as
investors continued to lock in sharp gains made since January.
The stock is still up more than 32 percent this year.
A firmer yen against the euro also weighed on exporters,
with TDK Corp losing 2.1 percent and Canon Inc
off 1 percent.
The euro last traded at 107.51 yen after hitting a four-week
low of 106.89 yen on Thursday.
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc shed 1.4 percent, hurt by
a downbeat note from JPMorgan, which said the insurer may be at
risk of missing targets.
The broader Topix index fell 0.8 percent to 825.71.
Slightly more than 1.6 billion shares changed hands on the
main board, its lowest full-day trading volume since
mid-January.
Trading was particularly thin as markets in Australia, Hong
Kong and Singapore were closed for the Easter holiday.
U.S. JOBS
Economists polled by Reuters expect the nonfarm payrolls
report due at 1230 GMT to show the U.S. economy added 203,000
jobs in March. That would represent a fourth consecutive month
of solid job creation, marking the longest stretch of monthly
employment gains topping 200,000 since 1999.
A trader said investors can buy Nikkei options with the
right to sell the index at 9,500 in April or May
as a "cheap" hedge against a disappointing U.S.
jobs report.
But whether the U.S. figure comes in above or below
expectations, strategists said there will be disappointment as
the former will indicate less chance of another round of
monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while the latter
will point to a slowing economic recovery.
Another focus next week is Bank of Japan's two-day policy
meeting, although the prevailing view among market analysts is
that the central bank will hold off on any action until its
meeting on April 27.
Bucking the weak trend, Astellas Pharma Inc gained
3.2 percent after a panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration backed the company's bladder drug,
boosting its hopes of gaining approval by the regulator.
Also gaining was clothing retailer Shimamura Co Ltd
, which climbed 2.6 percent after it posted an operating
profit of 43.95 billion yen ($533.57 million) for the year ended
Feb. 20, up 10.3 percent from the previous year.
The stock was also buoyed by JP Morgan's target price hike
to 10,400 yen from 9,600 yen.
