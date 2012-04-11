TOKYO, April 12 Japan's Nikkei average is seen bouncing back from recent losses on Thursday after a European Central Bank policymaker said bond-buying was still an option to help indebted Spain, calming investor fears about rising bond yields in Europe.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,450 to 9,550 on Thursday after Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 9,500, up 60 points from the close in Osaka of 9,440.

The Nikkei has lost 6.2 percent so far in April after gaining more than 19 percent in the January-March period.

"U.S. shares recovered overnight, the yen is stabilising somewhat against the dollar and the Nikkei has lost for seven sessions in a row, so investors will want to pick up shares now as they are cheaper," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The dollar last traded at 80.89 yen, up from a six-week low around 80.57.

Strategists said Tokyo's blue-chip shares that have been sold off recently will be bought back.

Benoit Coeure, an ECB board member in charge of market operations, said on Wednesday the scale of market pressure on Spain is not justified given the reforms being undertaken by its government and that the central bank still has its bond-buying programme as an option.

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday after five days of losses, lifted by major aluminium producer Alcoa Inc <, which reported a surprise return to profit in the first quarter and eased concerns about a weak earnings season.

On Wednesday, the benchmark Nikkei ended down 0.8 percent at 9,458.74 to mark its seventh consecutive session of losses. The broader Topix index lost 0.9 percent to 805.84.

The Bank of Japan bought 28.5 billion yen worth of exchange traded funds to support Japanese equities on Wednesday. > Wall St rises after five losing days, Alcoa soars > Euro edges up slightly on ECB bond-buy hopes > U.S. debt selloff could continue Thursday > Gold eases after 4-day rally, palladium off > Oil up as drop in US fuel stocks sparks rebound

STOCKS TO WATCH

- TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL

Japanese drug maker Takeda Pharmaceutical said after the close on Wednesday it will buy U.S. specialty drug company URL Pharma Inc for an upfront payment of $800 million, with possible additional payments based on future performance.

- FUJITSU

Fujitsu Ltd, Japan's largest IT services vendor, said on Wednesday it is confident of doubling sales in China to 220 billion yen ($2.7 billion) by 2014 on rapid growth in the IT industry in the world's second-largest economy.

- MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP

A unit of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co, plans to buy New York Life Insurance Co's 26 percent stake in India's seventh-largest life insurer for about 47 billion yen ($580.28 million), the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday.

- MITSUBISHI CORP

Trading house Mitsubishi Corp, Royal Dutch Shell Plc , China National Petroleum Corp and Korea Gas Corp are in the final stages of negotiations to build a $12.35 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on Canada's west coast, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

- COSMO OIL

Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil has bought 200,000 kilolitres (1.26 million barrels) of Saudi Arabian crude from storage in Japan to fill its spot requirements, industry sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Paul Tait)