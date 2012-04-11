TOKYO, April 12 Japan's Nikkei average is seen
bouncing back from recent losses on Thursday after a European
Central Bank policymaker said bond-buying was still an option to
help indebted Spain, calming investor fears about rising bond
yields in Europe.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
9,450 to 9,550 on Thursday after Nikkei futures in Chicago
<0#NIY:> closed at 9,500, up 60 points from the close in Osaka
of 9,440.
The Nikkei has lost 6.2 percent so far in April after
gaining more than 19 percent in the January-March period.
"U.S. shares recovered overnight, the yen is stabilising
somewhat against the dollar and the Nikkei has lost for seven
sessions in a row, so investors will want to pick up shares now
as they are cheaper," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general
manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The dollar last traded at 80.89 yen, up from a
six-week low around 80.57.
Strategists said Tokyo's blue-chip shares that have been
sold off recently will be bought back.
Benoit Coeure, an ECB board member in charge of market
operations, said on Wednesday the scale of market pressure on
Spain is not justified given the reforms being undertaken by its
government and that the central bank still has its bond-buying
programme as an option.
U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday after five days of losses,
lifted by major aluminium producer Alcoa Inc <, which
reported a surprise return to profit in the first quarter and
eased concerns about a weak earnings season.
On Wednesday, the benchmark Nikkei ended down 0.8
percent at 9,458.74 to mark its seventh consecutive session of
losses. The broader Topix index lost 0.9 percent to
805.84.
The Bank of Japan bought 28.5 billion yen worth of exchange
traded funds to support Japanese equities on Wednesday.
> Wall St rises after five losing days, Alcoa soars
> Euro edges up slightly on ECB bond-buy hopes
> U.S. debt selloff could continue Thursday
> Gold eases after 4-day rally, palladium off
> Oil up as drop in US fuel stocks sparks rebound
STOCKS TO WATCH
- TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL
Japanese drug maker Takeda Pharmaceutical said after the
close on Wednesday it will buy U.S. specialty drug company URL
Pharma Inc for an upfront payment of $800 million, with possible
additional payments based on future performance.
- FUJITSU
Fujitsu Ltd, Japan's largest IT services vendor, said on
Wednesday it is confident of doubling sales in China to 220
billion yen ($2.7 billion) by 2014 on rapid growth in the IT
industry in the world's second-largest economy.
- MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP
A unit of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc, Mitsui
Sumitomo Insurance Co, plans to buy New York Life Insurance Co's
26 percent stake in India's seventh-largest life
insurer for about 47 billion yen ($580.28 million), the Nikkei
business daily said on Thursday.
- MITSUBISHI CORP
Trading house Mitsubishi Corp, Royal Dutch Shell Plc
, China National Petroleum Corp and Korea Gas
Corp are in the final stages of negotiations to
build a $12.35 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on
Canada's west coast, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.
- COSMO OIL
Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil has bought 200,000 kilolitres
(1.26 million barrels) of Saudi Arabian crude from storage in
Japan to fill its spot requirements, industry sources familiar
with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Paul Tait)